A principal at a Western Cape school led a dance with learners, showing a fun relationship beyond the classroom

The video highlighted strong academic results, with three years of a 100 per cent pass rate and a positive culture

The clip went viral because it showed leadership with warmth and made people feel good about education

A joyful school dance revealed the heart behind high results, and the energy on video shows why the moment spread so fast.

The image showed the pupils of De Villiers Primer school. Image: De Villiers Primer

In October 2025, De Villiers Primer School's page shared a Facebook video showing school principal Mr Josephs dancing with learners in a lively moment on campus, and the clip sparked excitement. The video was filmed at the Western Cape school and showed the principal leading a dance routine with pupils cheering around him.

The scene showed the principal of De Villers Primer School comfortable around learners, using music and energy to connect with them genuinely. The video highlighted a practical approach to leadership where students feel respected and included in the daily rhythm of school.

Principal dancing builds school spirit

People shared the video because it felt personal, and seeing a principal dancing with pupils made everyday school life look joyful. The vibrant energy and community bond made the clip trend quickly, especially among parents who want schools to balance discipline with heart. South Africans related to the moment because it reminded many of the teachers who left a mark through kindness, not just books and rules.

Users reacted with excitement, saying the principal shows genuine leadership by joining learners instead of standing apart from them. Others admired the school’s performance record and said the video proves why students are motivated. Many comments shared pride in seeing a principal represent the Western Cape education system so positively.

The screenshot from the video captured the principal dancing for his pupils. Image: De Villiers Primer

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Gloria Kganyapa wrote:

“The parent to the parentless.”

Sidick Hartnick wrote:

“Principal G Joseph is one of our best principals in the Western Cape. Three years in a row, 100 % pass rate is amazing. This school has no problem with bullying, absenteeism or misconduct."

Nkosinathi Mkhwanazi wrote:

“The principal who is the parent at the same time.”

Rodney Emmerich wrote:

“If their maths and science are as good as their dance moves, then Mr Prince has accomplished his goal.”

Montimpana Motimpana wrote:

“This kind of principal, who is parent to child-centred, is the best, whereby, should the learner experience any challenge, including bullying, the learner will not hesitate to report to the authorities/principal."

Wisani Faith Thuketane wrote:

“Those who watched more than five times, come here.”

Salome Landsman wrote:

“They’re so happy now, they’re going to study like hell to pass at year-end.”

Tebogo Mataboge wrote:

“Sometimes if you're working with kids, you have to act like them, like be on their level so that you can understand them better.”

Lesley Mhlanga wrote:

“Sir, you're born for this. It's your calling.”

Màmøyø Ràçhèll Møyø wrote:

“The principal has moves.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

