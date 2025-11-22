Fatal Shooting of Deputy Principal at Stellenbosch School Under Investigation

A deputy principal at a primary school in Stellenbosch was shot and killed at the school premises

It is alleged that the victim was approached by an armed man and shot while sitting under a tree

The incident occurred at the Khayamnandi Primary School in Stellenbosch on Friday, 21 November 2025

A Friday afternoon turned deadly in Stellenbosch after a deputy principal at a primary school was shot and killed at the school premises.

A deputy principal at a primary school in Stellenbosch was shot and killed. Image: MDNnewss/X

Shot while sitting under a tree

The Western Cape Education Department told News24 that an armed suspect entered the school premises after the learners had been dismissed for the day. It said that the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting under a tree.

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape said that the 54-year-old man was fatally shot at around 13:10 on Friday, 21 November 2025. The deputy principal died on the scene. Police said that no arrest has been made yet, and the motive for the attack is under investigation.

A targeted attack

The Western Cape Education Department expressed shock and stated that the incident appears to be a targeted attack. Counsellors and trauma support staff were sent to the school to assist the staff members, and they are devastated by the senseless attack.

The department extended its condolences to the affected family and friends and urged authorities to ensure that the suspect is brought to justice.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tragic incident.

@zsimawo said:

"The Western Cape Government Minister of Police will not utter a word. She just doesn’t care about the killing of black people in the Western Cape."

@DashThatGin said:

"Let’s investigate all her colleagues first. We’re seeing a pattern with these Principal killings."

@rintchengwa said:

"One of the signs of a failed state."

@mikhailjansen said:

"Terribly sad. The violence in SA is out of control."

@PantsiMelikhaya said:

"Crime is really out of hand!"

@G_kganyago said:

"It important important that we are aware that this is not normal. This is an indication of dangerous times."

Police said that no arrest has been made yet. Image: sa_crime/X

Similar incidents in 2025

The South African Police Service arrested the second suspect linked to the fatal shooting of two staff members at a primary school in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on 18 November 2025. The second suspect is believed to be behind the mastermind of the shooting, which took place at the Inxiweni Primary School inside the administration block. The school's principal, Ruth Nozibele Tabu, and the school's clerk, Nobantu Njombini, were shot and killed.

An acting Gauteng school principal is fighting for his life in hospital after armed men ambushed him inside his office, shot him multiple times and fled the scene, leaving him for dead. The incident happened during normal classes at Northview High School in Johannesburg, during which the suspects shot the victim six times.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, condemned the killing of a high school teacher in Hammarasdal. The incident happened at the Sikhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale. It's alleged that unknown gunmen came to the school, found the Principal on the premises and gunned him down in cold blood.

Kraaifontein principal shot dead outside school

Briefly News previously reported that the principal of Ekuthuleni Primary in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, was shot dead outside the school.

Three gunmen approached the vehicle as it was parked outside the school and opened fire on the occupants.

