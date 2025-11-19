Officers from the National Intervention Unit apprehended several armed suspects in Mitchell's Plain

The suspects engaged in a shootout with officers after a chase ensued towards Jakes Gerwel Drive

The Lentegeur Community Police Forum commended the police for their swift action, which led to the arrest

CPF Chairperson, Michael Jacobs, spoke to Briefly News about the other crimes experienced in the area

Police arrested four suspects after a chase and shootout in Mitchell's Plain. Image: Cape Town Etc

Source: Facebook

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - The arrest of armed suspects and the recovery of firearms in Mitchell’s Plain have been welcomed by the Community Police Forum of the Lentegeur Policing Precinct.

CPF Chairperson, Michael Jacobs, commended the police after four armed suspects were arrested following a chase and shootout with officers. The suspects were tracked by members of the National Intervention Unit.

Suspect killed in shootout with police

According to the Western Cape Police Spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, members of the National Intervention Unit traced a Toyota Hilux, which was believed to be transporting armed suspects from Nyanga.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He noted that when the vehicle reached Jakes Gerwel Drive in Mitchells Plain, the suspects opened fire on police. Officers returned fire, killing one man in the process.

"Two private vehicles were damaged when the suspects' vehicle collided with them. The circumstances surrounding the death of one of the suspects are under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)," Twigg stated.

Police were also able to retrieve an AK-47 rifle and two 9mm pistols with ammunition on the scene. Four suspects, aged between 27 and 45, were arrested.

The suspects will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on charges including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and attempted murder.

The suspects will appear at the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court on charges including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and attempted murder. Image: Daniel Kies

Source: Facebook

Lentegeur CPF weighs in on suspects’ arrest

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Jacobs praised the work done by police, while also discussing the issues plaguing the area.

“We, as the Lentegeur CPF, commend the police for acting so swiftly in effecting the arrest of the suspects and taking much-needed guns off the street,” he said.

He added that they were concerned, however, that the deployment of the police was still unsatisfactory and was more reactive in nature.

Jacobs also noted that apart from the ongoing gang violence in the area, smash and grabs remained a problem, while common robbery and common assault were also on the increase in Mitchell’s Plain.

Other crime stories in Mitchell's Plain

Briefly News reported that the area has been plagued by several cases of violence, with gang warfare the most common reason.

Western Cape police discovered an arms cache in a residential home in Lentegeur, Mitchell's Plain, in September 2025.

Two men were shot outside the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court and Police Station on Monday, 25 August 2025.

Two women were shot dead outside Portland's Primary School in Mitchell's Plain on 6 November 2025.

Source: Briefly News