South African swimming star Matt Sates has reportedly revealed plans to pursue Australian citizenship, opening the door to a potential change in international sporting allegiance

The 22-year-old Olympian, who has competed at two Olympic Games, is at the centre of growing attention after news of a possible switch broke during a major swimming event in Sydney

The development comes amid increasing movement of South African athletes abroad, raising questions about talent retention in elite swimming

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South African swimming sensation Matt Sates stunned fans on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, when it was disclosed that he is seeking to switch his sporting allegiance to Australia.

South African swimming star Matt Sates is seeking a citizenship switch. Image:@waterbendar

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old Olympic swimmer, who competed at the 2021 and 2024 Olympic Games, said he is seeking Australian citizenship with the intention of representing the country internationally in the future. He did not provide further details, but the news has raised concern among fans, given his long-standing potential on the international stage.

Matt Sates' career highlights

In the Tokyo Olympics, Sates finished 32nd in the 100m butterfly and 14th in the 200m individual medley. At the Paris Games, he placed 35th in the 100m butterfly, 20th in the 200m butterfly and 21st in the 200m individual medley.

A stronger performer in short course swimming, he holds South African records in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley (short course). He was the 2022 World Short Course Champion in the 200m individual medley and won bronze in the 400m individual medley at the same championships. All of these achievements came while he was still a teenager.

Watch the clip below.

He also had a brief stint in the United States and achieved a notable milestone in 2022 when he was crowned national champion in freestyle events.

As seen in the post below.

World Aquatics rules on switching national representation

A recent update to World Aquatics rules now requires a one-year stand-down period from representing a previous country before an athlete can switch sporting nationality. Sates last represented South Africa at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, meaning he would only be eligible to compete for Australia after serving the required waiting period, depending on qualification pathways.

Matt Sates last represented South Africa in 2025. Image:@waterbendar

Source: Getty Images

Other South African sports stars have also switched allegiance in recent months, particularly in rugby.

Centre Rourke O’Sullivan made the move from Michaelhouse, where he matriculated in 2025. He previously represented the KwaZulu-Natal-based Sharks at Under-18 Craven Week. According to SA Rugby magazine, the talented centre made his Ireland U19 debut against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

He has since joined the Connacht Rugby academy and is the third member of the 2025 school-leaving class to move to Ireland. His move reflects a growing trend, with several South African schoolboy players opting to continue their careers abroad.

Former Rondebosch and SA U18 flank Josh Neill linked up with Leinster Rugby earlier this year and has already featured for Ireland U20. Meanwhile, Bishop’s utility back Rynard Gordon has joined the Ulster Rugby academy

Ex-Junior Bok secures a 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News