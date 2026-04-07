A promising South African school rugby star has taken an unexpected international route, debuting for Ireland at the junior level

Ireland continues to tap into South Africa’s school system, with multiple recent recruits strengthening their youth structures

A bold overseas move, early sacrifices, and key connections have fast-tracked a young player’s rise onto the international stage

South African rugby has lost another promising talent to Ireland after a homegrown schoolboy made his international debut for the Irish junior side.

Former Sharks player Rourke O’Sullivan on his Ireland U19 debut. Image:@Michaelhouse

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Centre Rourke O’Sullivan made the switch from Michaelhouse, where he matriculated in 2025. He previously represented the KwaZulu-Natal-based Sharks at the Under-18 Craven Week. According to SA Rugby magazine, the talented centre made his Ireland U19 debut against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park last weekend.

He has since joined the academy of Connacht Rugby and is the third member of the 2025 school-leaving class to move to Ireland. His move reflects a growing trend, with several South African schoolboy players opting to continue their careers abroad.

Former Rondebosch and SA U18 flank Josh Neill linked up with Leinster Rugby earlier this year and has already featured for Ireland U20. Meanwhile, Bishop's utility back Rynard Gordon has joined the academy at Ulster Rugby.

Michaelhouse rugby development shapes O’Sullivan’s journey

Michaelhouse shared that, according to his mother, Siobhan O’Sullivan had always shown a strong passion for rugby and a clear drive to succeed. She explained that his experience playing club rugby in Johannesburg helped develop his physicality, while his move to Michaelhouse proved to be a turning point in his growth.

She noted that the school’s holistic approach, where rugby forms part of a broader system focused on personal development, played a key role in shaping him both on and off the field.

Rourke O’Sullivan made his Ireland U19 debut after moving from Michaelhouse. Image:@miachelhouse

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Ireland pathway and IRFU connections open doors

Siobhan added that having an Irish passport created opportunities, but connections within the IRFU, particularly through James Fleming, were crucial. She said O’Sullivan sacrificed his holiday during his matric year to compete in the Irish Qualified series, which provided valuable exposure within the Irish system.

She explained that he made the difficult decision to move to Ireland rather than remain in South Africa for university, choosing not to follow his peers to UCT or Stellenbosch. According to her, he later signed an academy contract with Connacht Rugby and arrived mid-season without knowing anyone. He initially faced challenges, including not having accommodation for several days.

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She admitted that adjusting to independence has not been easy, as he misses home and friends. However, she said his commitment to rugby and his dream of representing a country at the highest level have made the sacrifices worthwhile.

Siobhan described his selection for the Ireland U19 side as a dream come true, adding that he is now looking ahead to upcoming matches against France. She also confirmed that he will begin his studies at the University of Galway while continuing his rugby journey, expressing hope that this marks the beginning of a successful future.

Ex-Junior Bok secures 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News