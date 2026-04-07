Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, in his 20s, is seen in a resurfaced clip reflecting on his early ambitions and love for the game

The throwback footage has sparked renewed interest online, with fans reacting to his journey from grassroots beginnings to elite rugby leadership

The moment highlights how his early outlook aligns with the legacy he has since built at the highest level of international rugby

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has guided South Africa to back-to-back Rugby World Cup glory as Director of Rugby and acting head coach in 2019 and 2023.

Rassie Erasmus speaks to Siya Kolisi during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

The 54-year-old has also been instrumental in leading the Boks to successive Rugby Championship victories for the first time.

His tenure at the helm of the Springboks has seen South African rugby reach its peak, with the team enjoying a strong purple patch as they prepare for a demanding 2026 international season. The campaign begins in earnest in July when South Africa hosts England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg before taking on the All Blacks in the Greatest Rivalries Series. This season is expected to be a major test for Erasmus and his squad, who have already convened for their first alignment camp of the year in Cape Town.

Rassie Erasmus in his 20s

An old clip of Erasmus resurfaced on Facebook, showing the rugby tactician in his 20s casually discussing his plans. Little did he know that he would go on to become the mastermind behind the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs. In the video, he spoke about his passion for rugby and reflected on how he began his journey as a ball boy in Despatch in the Western Cape. The clip has gone viral among many South Africans online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the clip as shared on Facebook below:

Viral Rassie Erasmus clip sparks nostalgia

Supporters shared emotional reactions in the comments section:

Clint Saunders wrote:

“Most humble coach, person and life changer. He always had a plan. Dankie Rassie for being you. OP en Despatch, Bokke salute you. The world needs someone with your vision. Thanks for making us proud, always.”

Nicol du Plessis added:

“What a man. A man who had a vision. A man who studied the game and later became a threat to the old, grumpy, power-hungry, one-eyed coaches. The best thing that ever happened to Springbok rugby.”

Tee Saucy commented:

“God will always have bigger plans for you than you have for yourself.”

Peli N Vina Qativi simply said:

“Absolute legend.”

Cornell Kruger wrote:

“Rassie, respect.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the Quilter Nations Series match at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 29, 2025. Image: Andrew Matthews

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus has extended his contract with the Springboks until 2031 after reports of potential interest from overseas. He remains one of the country’s most admired sporting figures, with his achievements earning him widespread respect and recognition. His impact on the game has also been acknowledged academically, as he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Coaching Science from North-West University (NWU) on 2 May 2024.

Rassie Erasmus speaks on resignation reports

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach had gone viral across multiple media platforms, suggesting that he had resigned from his post.

Several media outlets reported that Erasmus had quit as the South African national rugby team coach.

Source: Briefly News