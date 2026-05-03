Zola Nombona had social media in stitches when she exposed her date for her matric dance, saying he humiliated her

In a viral post, the actress roasted a gentleman who was her date for her big day, claiming he showed up with a missing tooth and a broken finger

Their interaction left followers chuckling uncontrollably as they pictured the pair's photos and Zola's face when she first saw her date

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Actress Zola Nombona roasted the matric dance date. Images: znombona

Source: Instagram

Zola Nombona left fans howling with laughter after revealing how her date for her matric dance humiliated her on her big day.

On 27 April 2026, content creator wfreemantle reminisced about their days playing rugby in high school, saying he was often injured badly but would still be required to "show up" to school events.

"Last night, I was just reminiscing on all the times I got injured playing rugby. The broken bones and being battered and bruised, and still having to show up to Hostel and School Dances. I really do NOT miss playing that sport. Love it to bits, though."

Zola Nombona says her matric farewell date showed up with a missing tooth and a broken finger. Image: znombona

Source: Instagram

The former Intersexions actress, who is the wife of director Thomas Gumede, did not hold back, playfully roasting the former player for humiliating her at her matric farewell. She referenced the content creator's past injuries and how they nearly overshadowed her big day.

"I'm a victim of this 'cause you were my matric dance date, and you showed up with a missing tooth and a broken finger."

The playful interaction, coupled with wfreemantle declaring that he "loved every second of it," had fans pleading for pictures in the comment section.

While neither of them has shared their photos from the event, the comment section was flooded with followers chuckling uncontrollably as they pictured how they both could have looked.

See Zola Nombona and wfreemantle's interaction below.

Social media reacts to Zola Nombona's revelations

The jokes were flying, and fans were in stitches at the pair's hilarious interaction. Read some of the comments below.

ZandileClock pleaded:

"We need the photos, please, Zola. ASAP."

CTshwete could relate:

"Zola, we have been through a lot. My date came back from a match with a blue eye and a busted lip."

Makhorane_ teased:

"Post a picture for proof, or it never happened."

lihlebee wrote:

"My son is 13 and plays first team for his primary school rugby. I have to say, he has traumatised me in ways I cannot explain. At one point, his shoulder got dislocated, but he said he needed to finish the game. I was so shocked."

Fans pleaded to see Zola Nombona's pictures from her matric dance. Image: znombona

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema's Top Billing appearance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema being profiled on the first episode of Top Billing.

The couple received mixed reactions from social media, with critics arguing that the show was straying from what it was known for.

Meanwhile, supporters were excited to tune in and watch one of Mzansi's most enduring love stories to learn more about their lives behind the scenes.

Source: Briefly News