Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani Celebrate Their Son's First Birthday
- Tino Chinyani called his son “the happiest baby I’ve ever known” in his viral birthday post
- Fans flooded the comments with tears and birthday wishes for "Tiny Tino"
- The proud dad prayed for his son to grow into “a beautiful, loving and successful man”
Zimbabwean actor, model and influencer based in South Africa Tino Chinyani stopped Mzansi scrollers dead in their tracks this week when he marked his son’s first birthday with one of the most heartfelt posts of this year.
Chinyani, who released a new song recently, took to Instagram, writing:
[I] can’t believe it’s been a year already. Tiny Tino, you’re the happiest baby I’ve ever known and your joy has given us happiness like no other. You light up the room with your smile and your energy. We thank God everyday for the light you share with us."
He continued:
"I can’t wait to see you grow into a beautiful, loving and successful man. I pray that the Lord watches over you and protects you. Always know that you are loved and we’re always here for you. Happy Birthday, Looby.”
See the full post below:
Mzansi’s reaction is adorable
@lerato_mas commented:
"This made me cry happy tears, happy birthday, Looby."
@thandi_we posted:
"The happiest baby award goes to Tiny Tino. What a blessing!”
@zoe_the_stylist said:
"Fatherhood looks so good on you, Tino. He’s perfect.”
@mrs_mokoena wrote:
"God bless this little king and protect him always.”
Time flies: from pregnancy reveal to toddler stage
Fans who followed Tino’s journey from the pregnancy announcement with his partner Simz Ngema, who went to Turkey for a cosmetic surgery, loved the moment.
One follower, @bella.sthabie, wrote:
“I remember the day you two announced the pregnancy. Now he’s one. Time is a thief but what a beautiful thief.”
Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s love story unfolds
Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s romance has always had that soft, real, ordinary-people-in-love magic that Mzansi can’t help but root for. They first went public a few years ago, and then broke up.
In 2021, Simz announced they had decided to go their separate ways, calling it “an end to a beautiful love story.” Even then, the breakup had a maturity to it and was not marked by any drama or shade.
These days, their bond seems stronger than before. The couple is never shy to hype one another up publicly, praising their love story and sharing their family's pictures online.
Simz Ngema finds Tino Chinyani easy to love
Chiyani and Ngema not only share family moments online, but their love journey too. Ngema took to Instagram on Chinyani's birthday, pouring out her heart, stating that Chinyani inspired her to love hard.
Briefly News reported at the time that fans loved the moment, joining in to celebrate Chinyani on his birthday. Additionally, fans were confident that the couple would grow their family and welcome a third child together.
