Power couple Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, have been together for 15 years and have two children

The Dlala Vilakazi hitmaker took to Instagram to show love to his wife and posted a throwback photo from their early dating days

In his message, Kwesta said they are still pushing, and Mzansi flooded his comments with nothing but sweet words

Mzansi's favourite couple, Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi, have marked 15 years as a couple, and they are growing stronger.

Taking to Instagram, the Dlala Vilakazi rapper posted a photo from way back when, and took fans down memory lane.

Kwesta shows love to wife

Taking to Instagram, Kwesta posted two throwback photos of him and Yolanda and one latest photo attending a wedding. Their glow-up had Mzansi gagged, saying their love really blossomed.

"Fi5teen! @yonessalvv. Music by @iamlunatik. Pictures by TIME. TIME by USOMANDLA. Sisayincenga," he wrote.

Kwesta and Yolanda's love story started in 2010, and they got married traditionally. They sealed the deal in 2019 in a lavish white wedding attended by family and friends. On their third wedding anniversary, Yolanda penned this message to Kwesta, confessing her everlasting love for him.

“On this day I married my best friend in front of God, our families and friends. Still so blessed to be able to call you my husband Mr Vilakazi. I love you today, tomorrow, and forever.”

Fans showed the couple love. Below are some of the reactions:

iam_taurusbaby.za cited his lyrics:

"She Was Like My Hood. Cos I loved Her But I Had To Leave Her"... Now we here!"

doctor_bee_ joked:

"Has Yolanda killed you yet for posting these?"

mfoka_qodo wants new music:

"There's a video exactly like this one you posted a while ago, with a different verse(your verse), I think, in one of the comments you said it was Yanga's song. Do you know if it has been released yet?"

mages_h334 asked:

"Bazothi hawu yhini manje mfe2? Sibe sithatha iSelfie plus vele uyi Filter " 😭😭 Kwesta kodwa Bhuti."

In another post, sweet Yolanda reflected on their wedding day, mentioning how much she loves the rapper.

"Last night we spoke a lot about the phases andchanges in our relationship because of time and growth. The one constant in anything we may go through is that I’ve never and will never stop loving you. You are my better half. Becoming your wife was just the cherry on top of this beautiful love story God is writing for us. I’ll love you forever, bestie. Let’s have an amazing day."

