MDN News shared a photo of the Bala siblings posing together at an event

The image captured Loyiso, Phelo, and their siblings in coordinated black-and-white outfits

Fans immediately noted the family's uncanny similarity, sparking a wave of comments on their shared features

Radio producer and reality TV star Loyiso Bala attended an event with his siblings recently and their group photo quickly became the talk of social media.

The image showed Loyiso Bala, who moved from music to corporate citing a "harsh reality" he said he had faced at age 36, with his siblings Phelo Bala, their sister, and another brother.

See the full post below:

Family resemblance dominates online chatter

The post's appeal lay in the siblings' near-identical features that have long fueled fan comparisons. Fans gushed over looks and called for more. @MofenyiJohn commented:

"Which one is Loyiso?"

@Daisy011 posted:

"The nose! [It] must be from their dad."

@AbelMudau3 added a joke:

"They look together. They look one."

Another user, Black_Is_Queen, confessed her love for the Balas:

"My favorite people! Andibathandi ndiyalalaza [I love them so much]."

Another user, @ZandileClock, commented on the siblings' reality TV show, saying:

"Their reality show was insane. Yoh, I hope another season is coming cause wow."

@Thulaganyo_G threw in a bit of hate, writing:

"We don’t need to see them on TV again, [Please]."

The Bala Family TV show is loved by fans

The Bala Family is a South African reality show on Mzansi Magic that follows the lives of the Bala family, including the musicians Zwai, Loyiso, and Phelo. The show explores their family dynamics, including individual and collective challenges, grief over the loss of their stepfather, and plans for the future, such as potentially reviving the Bala Brothers music group.

On the show, Zwai Bala was accused of being jealous of his younger brother Loyiso.

The Balas legacy in Mzansi entertainment

The Bala legacy is one of breaking racial barriers, musical innovation, and intergenerational talent that continues to evolve and connect with audiences through various entertainment mediums.

The legacy is mostly defined by the Bala Brothers trio and their unique blend of classical opera and African music, their individual achievements in various music genres, and their current role as the subject of their popular reality TV show.

Zwai Bala made history in 1988 by becoming the first black member of the previously segregated Drakensberg Boys' Choir School. His younger brothers, Loyiso and Phelo, followed in his footsteps.

They have toured internationally and performed at significant events, including the memorial service for Nelson Mandela in Cape Town in December 2013.

Beyond the trio, the brothers have had successful individual careers. Zwai co-founded the legendary Kwaito group TKZee, while Loyiso became an established R&B and gospel artist and a UNAids goodwill ambassador.

Loyiso Bala is happily married

Loyiso Bala's marriage was previously the subject of public scrutiny as fans online tended to diss his wife, Jennifer. Things have seemingly taken a turn for the better in their marriage. Briefly News previously reported that Loyiso gushed over his wife on her birthday, among other things calling her "more and more beautiful."

