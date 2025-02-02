Radio producer and reality TV star Loyiso Bala recently revealed that he graduated with an MBA

The Balas reality TV star took to his Instagram account this weekend to share his journey from music to corporate

South Africans and celebrity friends took to his Instagram post to congratulate him on his qualification and success

Loyiso Bala faced a harsh reality at 36. Image: Loyiso Bala

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer Loyiso Bala reveals that he just graduated with an MBA qualification. The Bala Family reality TV star says he faced a harsh reality at 36 years.

The father of three who is related to music mogul Zwai Bala reveals that he didn't want to be a statistic despite a successful music career.

The music producer and singer took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself graduating with his MBA.

He adds on his Instagram that he knew that music alone would not sustain him in the long run and he had to make a plan.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He took a leap of faith and registered for a Postgraduate Diploma in Business (PGDip) and graduated. Then he went on to study for an MBA and joined the SABC to direct some of the biggest radio stations in South Africa.

South Africans congratulate the singer

Makhorane said:

"Thank you for this post. This year at the age of 39 I returned to school and registered with Unisa. I must say it's not easy to start, but i'm hoping to get my MBA at the age of 50."

Sibiyanokuphila wrote:

"We do not preach RPL enough and people always think I can’t start from scratch. Congratulations Bhut’Omtcha. This is a very inspiring story to share! It is possible."

Samthechallenger replied:

"What an inspirational story. Upwards and forwards."

MuziMthabela responded:

"Congratulations Mr Bala. Even the sky is not the limit."

Aishathelife wrote:

"Now this is a testimony we all need to read. Congratulations!! It’s never too late."

Loyiso Bala faced a harsh reality at 36. Images: LoyisoBala

Source: Instagram

Loyiso Bala pays tribute

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that singer and reality TV star Loyiso Bala penned an emotional message to his mentor and Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray, after his peaceful passing.

The pastor is said to have died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Celebrities such as Dr Sylvester, Gail Malabane, Pastor Pushy, Basetsana Kumalo, and others also paid their respects to the legendary pastor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News