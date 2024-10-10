Singer and reality TV star Loyiso Bala penned an emotional message to his mentor and Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray, after his peaceful passing recently

The pastor is said to have died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones

Celebrities such as Dr Sylvester, Gail Malabane, Pastor Pushy, Basetsana Kumalo and others also paid their respects to the legendary pastor

The Dali Wami hitmaker expressed his heartbreak after learning about Pastor Ray McCauley's passing, the founder of one of the country's biggest churches.

Loyiso was not the only celebrity who expressed his grief as others who are Rhema Church members also took time to pay respect to the man of God.

The moving post from Loyiso

The Gqeberha-born sing @loyisobala took to his Instagram post to share pictures with a group of friends and celebrities and the pastor, taken on different occasions; he captioned his post:

"The first time I heard the phrase “Gone to be with the Lord” was from Ps Ray McCauley. I never imagined the day would come when those words would be spoken about him. 💔."

"Well, that day has come. While I find comfort knowing this great giant of our faith has finished his race strong, my heart aches this morning. I didn’t get much time with him over the past three years since moving down to the coast."

He also shared that Ps Ray was the one who brought him closer to God and detailed how he's shown him and his wife love by sending them flowers on their anniversaries before adding:

"The most impactful times were our monthly lunch meetings—Kabelo, Wayne, Pushie, and I—sitting under his wisdom, either at his home or at a nearby restaurant. Those moments shaped us into the leaders we are today. Truly, every encounter with Pastor Ray was life-changing."

More Celebrities share moving posts

Joyous Celebration singer Dr Sylvester Funani prayed for the pastor's family:

Gail Mabalane honoured him with a moving post:

Business mogul and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo shared:

Former Jika Majika host Pastor Pushy was also among those who shared a post about the legend.

