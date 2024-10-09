“Dropping New Bangers”: Man Shows Video of White Gogo Bestie Singing to Him

A local man shared a heartwarming video on TikTok of an elderly white woman singing for him in an elevator

The woman, who the man refers to as his bestie, sang Louis Armstrong's song Hello Dolly but switched up the lyrics

Many social media users adored the pair's relationship and said the woman had a beautiful voice

Even in our later years, having a friend can be a powerful source of joy and encouragement, keeping our spirits high. A man, referring to an elderly woman as his bestie, shared a touching moment when she sang for him.

A golden voice

Based in East London, TikTok user Zucco took to his account (@zuccz_za) to share a video of himself with his bestie, an older woman named Sheila.

The clip showed the duo in an elevator. While waiting to arrive on the ground floor, Zucco asked Sheila to say hello to those who would watch the video. The woman then broke out in song, singing Hello Dolly by Louis Armstrong but replacing the name Dolly with Zucco.

The man joyfully wrote in his caption:

"Bestie dropping new bangers. Never heard this one before."

Sheila finished her song when the elevator doors opened, and Zucco guided her to where she needed to be.

Watch the adorable video below:

White gogo singing impresses Mzansi

Many social media users were on the same page regarding the woman's singing, noting that her voice was amazing. Others loved the pair's relationship seen on their screens.

A surprised @xineyfifi said:

"She can really sing. Wow."

The video touched @max_nass, who shared:

"I know I am not the only one praying over this relationship. May you see more years with her, and thank the Almighty she has you for her bestie."

@user9772477944171 said to Zucco:

"Your friendship is beautiful."

@nduduzo_kay wrote in the comment section:

"Beautiful voice."

@penelopiscesglam told the online community:

"I don't know why, but I need her in my life. I would be revived every day seeing her."

@lungsta3527 shared a message recognising both in the video:

"Shout-out to Zucco and his lovely singing friend."

