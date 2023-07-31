A video of a white elderly lady dancing to amapiano has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok the woman is seen busting some dance moves to the popular track Mnike

Many South African netizens were entertained by the video and responded with fun and positive comments

South African netizens were amused by a video of an elderly woman dancing to Mnike.

Netizens were entertained by a video of a white old lady singing along to Mnike. Image: @zuccz_za/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Entertaining TikTok video shows gogo dancing to Mnike

A video posted on TikTok by @zuccz_za shows the white gogo sitting in the passenger seat of a car as she dances to the vibey amapiano track while a young man drives.

The gogo appears to be having a fun time as she dances while sporting a big smile.

Watch the funny video below:

According to Okay Africa, Tyler ICU’s “Mnike” has been inescapable since dropping in late April. With millions of combined streams across all services, the highly-infectious track is already on pace to become one of the biggest amapiano songs ever. Many people have dubbed it the song of the summer; it’s a strong contender for song of the year if we stretch it further.

South Africans entertained by the viral TikTok video

user6316144821600 reacted:

"Even Queen Elizabeth banna ."

@madumane said:

"Even nendlovukazi iyawthanda lomculo hebana."

Miss_khathide@ commented:

"Sekwa Groover no Lizeebeth‍♀️."

sheisher responded:

"Khuphuka lapho Princess Diana."

GodsFavouriteChild commented:

"Khuphuka Lapho Queen Elizabeth ."

