One little energetic girl was a hit on the socials when she showed off her moves to a viral amapiano beat

The child did the most when the beat dropped, and she mesmerised people with her fancy footwork

People praised the adorable tot for nailing the viral moves that took the short-form video platform by storm

Mnike by Tyler ICU is a viral bop on TikTok. The video attracted many viewers who were enjoy the child's dance.

An adorable kid danced to 'Mnike' by Tyler ICU, and the amapiano banger had her feeling energetic. Image

Source: TikTok

Online users commented don't the video to rate the dance challenge entry. Seeing the good-looking tiny dancer warmed many hearts.

Tyler ICU had small kids dancing in TikTok challenge

A video by a proud mom @mama_ga_amo shows her daughter dancing to Mnike. The amapiano dance trend is a viral hit, and her entry was lit. Watch the video below:

Mzansi enjoys dance challenge by cute child

Amapiano is one of many authentically South African genres, and it continues to grow on social media, This kid got over a million views since dancing kids are always entertaining to watch.

Tebello Doreen Molik commented:

"She ate."

Nomar'Swazie commented:

"Ay our kids are so talented ❤️lapho thina we can't dance to save our live."

Sofia the first commented:

"Go girl."

nadinediena commented:

"Where can i buy this dance."

Acekelelwe 29 commented:

"Wasn't ready for the glitch"

Angelica commented:

"Ahhh this girl dance better than me yohhh."

