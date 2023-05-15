A teacher from Stellenberg Highchool in Capetown humoured her students by taking part in a TikTok dance trend

The video was a hit as people love how the educator wholeheartedly sang the lyrics to the amapiano song

Netizens were in stitches over the teacher's energy as she kept up with her young class that is active on TikTok

Another educator, this one from a school in the Western Cape, did one of the dances most popular on the socials. The viral video was a hit as it was part of the Myztro challenge.

An Afrikaans teacher at Stellenberg high school did the Myztro dance challenge. Image: @zara_williams1

Source: TikTok

Peeps were in stitches as they were amused by the Afrikaans educator. People cracked jokes after watching the clip that got thousands of likes.

Stellenberg Afrikaans school teacher passes the vibe check

A student at Stellenberg high school, @zara_williams1, showed her Afrikaans teacher doing the Myztro dance. Watch the video:

Mzansi sing Stellenberg high school teacher's praises

South Africans love to watch dance videos from schools. Online users could not top going on about what a good sport the woman was. People love to see school staff interacting with kids happily as this teacher did from Stellenberg high.

Franchesca James commented:

"Your teacher is amazing."

Lize-Mari commented:

"She’s the best. You’re lucky."

Kelly Lola commented:

"This ma'aam takes the cake!!! we need more Ma'am content please."

Olive commented:

"Love this."

Stephanie | SA Travels commented:

"She is the best! #Stellies."

Tyreece:) commented:

"I love this."

