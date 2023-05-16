The head of school at the Maranatha Christian school in Gauteng continues to shine bright on TikTok

Another video of the school's principal, Arthur Meyer had users on the short-form video platform singing his praises for being a cool authority figure

Students looked like they were having fun at school when they took part in Mr Meyer's entry into the trend using a Brent Faiyaz song

TikTok users have warmed up to the principal of Maranatha Christian School. He went viral for his jolly personality and good vibes with students.

Johannesburg Maranatha Christian school principal does the most to a TikTok sound and is joined by students. Image: @bobsyourmcsuncle

Some pupils were some of the hundreds of people who commented on his video. The post was folded with lots of love from those who know Mr Meyer personally.

Maranatha Christian School principal fast becoming TikTok sensation

Mr Meyer, better known as @bobsyourmcsuncle on TikTok, made more waves on the app by dancing with students. In one of his latest uploads, he did the viral dance to a sped-up version of Brent Faiyaz's Jackie Brown. Watch the cute clip below:

Former Maranatha Christian School pupil applaud Mr Meyer

People love to watch viral dance videos, especially when students are involved. Mr Meyer did an amapiano dance challenge before, and this one to an R&B song was also a hit. Others were students who shared their love for the happy principal. Many said they missed having him as a teacher.

Anelisa Madikane commented:

"Am I the only one who went to the wrong school?"

Amogelang Makhafula commented:

"You're our fave Principal."

Keviin commented:

"He’s so real."

Pr3tty_boi_troy commented:

"Joining maranartha rn."

Tshegofatso mbonani commented:

"The way i miss my favourite teacher."

user9156985089745 commented:

"Please gives or teacher or principal one million likes."

Aureshia12 commented:

"Haaai guys I want to go back to school"

KaraboMoss commented:

"You are the best."

