One young lady took to social media to thank her mother for her endless sacrifices in a clip

The woman revealed that her mom sold her wedding ring so that she could go to university

People were touched by the lady's story as they rushed to the comments section to send them heartwarming messages

A woman was grateful as she took to social media to celebrate her mother's selfless act towards her.

A lady shared her heartwarming story of her mom's selfless act towards her in a TikTok video which touched many. Image: @fiksnhlapo

Mom sells wedding ring to pay daughter's school fees

Nothing beats a mother's love for her children, and this woman proved just that as she went above and beyond to ensure her child was set for university. TikTok user @fiksnhlapo shared her powerful testimony of her mom's selfless act.

In her video, the young lady revealed that her mother decided to sell her wedding ring to pay her first-year school fees. She said that her mom told her that she could always buy another ring when she was selling her ring, but her education is a "lifetime opportunity."

@fiksnhlapo said although she did not get funding from any organisation, there was never a day she was without food, so she was grateful to her mom. On the day of her graduation, she stated that they took a taxi, and her mother struggled to breathe as they rushed. She promised her mom that she would be driving on her following graduation.

Fast-forward @fiksnhlapo received her second belt and graduated yet again. She acknowledged that although she is not where she wants to be, she will not give up and will continue to fight for a bright future.

Watch the video.

The woman's story touches SA

Many people were left in their feelings as they flooded the comments section. They showered the women with heartwarming messages.

Maryam said:

"You're so blessed. My mom is just waiting for me to graduate/have money so she can live a good life. Never supported us. God bless your mum."

LoveLee added:

"Halala.... I'm ululating for mom and for you. Well done. God bless you, may doors open."

Tina.dersu was touched:

"Man this makes me emotional. So poignant what some people give up for their kids."

MamaKoketso176 wrote:

"Can I have this kind of a MUM in my next life."

Woman’s heartwarming tribute to her brother goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported a woman left many online users in their feelings after she showed gratitude towards her brother for his endless sacrifices after she graduated.

A video posted by @allthings_accounting on TikTok shows the young lady's brother dancing around in circles with a big smile. In the spirit of gratitude, the woman thanked her brother for his support during her time at university.

