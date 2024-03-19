A married woman asked her followers about a problem she faced with her wedding rings

The TikTok user said that her rings, both original and rubber, make her finger itch and turn colour

The online community reacted to the video, with many giving possible reasons, such as allergy to the band material

A woman almost lost her finger because of her wedding ring. Images: @kuhle_jita_mayikana/ TikTok, @John Slater/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman took to her TikTok account to share with her followers how she almost lost her finger because of a wedding ring.

In the video, @kuhle_jita said her husband asked for her hand in marriage. At the time, they were in a long-distance relationship. The woman was in Johannesburg, while the hubby was in Cape Town.

The man asked his wife to go to the nearest store in Jozi to get her ring size so he could order it so long. She did that. When the ring was delivered, luckily, the lady was also in Cape Town, they fitted the ring, and it was fine.

They went home (in rural areas) to get married. When they returned to their everyday lives, the ring started giving the woman problems. Her finger started itching, she replaced it with a rubber one, but nothing changed. Her finger started turning black, and she decided to do away with it.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Woman almost lost a finger because of wedding ring

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers gave possible reasons for the woman's problem

She posed a question to the online users, asking what might have been the reason for her finger to itch and turn black when she was wearing her wedding ring. Look at the comments below:

@Nomfundo Pearl Dube KaHadebe commented:

"Since you were turning black sisi, your ring was silver or had a high content of silver like 9ct and wena you are allergic to silver. hubby must buy you 18ct or 22ct."

@Oyi_Azi✨ said:

"Allergic reaction baby."

@Nonhlanhla Ndlovu was in disbelief:

"Yoh that's deep."

@okahlope wrote:

"Haibo thats deep. That is why it important to pray for the ring."

Woman takes off wedding ring after 13 years

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who took off her wedding ring after 13 years of marriage.

A woman was hailed by her TikTok followers when she posted a video taking off her wedding rings. The TikToker with the handle @u_mamcete was praised for putting herself and her sanity first.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News