A video showing a woman hammering at her wedding ring with a rock gathered a lot of traction on TikTok

The woman hinted that her marriage was over and chose to destroy the ring that was a symbol of the dead relationship

Her bold move resonated with a lot of people, and the video gathered over 571 000 views on the social networking platform

A video of a woman destroying her wedding ring with a rock goes viral. Image: @nellymabe

Source: TikTok

Marriage is hard work, and it takes a lot of courage to end it once it no longer fulfils its intended purpose.

Woman commemorates last day of her marriage

One woman who parted ways with her husband took to TikTok to show the world how she is letting go.

She posted a video on her page @nellymabe, hitting her precious wedding ring with a rock. She overlayed the clip with a Gospel song that suggested that it was God's will for her to take a new journey.

Video of divorced woman goes Tiktok viral

Even though she turned off the comments, her video posted four days ago was still a hit on TikTok. It was seen by over half a million people and got close to 10 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

In another story, Briefly News reported that divorce is never a good thing but people seem to be celebrating it more and more. Netizens feel that it is better to leave the marriage while you are still healthy than to leave it in a body bag.

People used to stay in love-less marriages for the sake of titles but not anymore.

Source: Briefly News