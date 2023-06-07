A passionate teacher taught High School students complex Life Science concepts through a song

His lesson was posted on TikTok, and South Africans were amazed by the effective teaching method

The clip was a success and got over 1 million views on the video-sharing app in less than 24 hours

A video of a Life Science teacher conducting a lesson went viral. Image: @g.mpembe

Source: Instagram

One High School teacher conducted a lesson on DNA, making the complicated subject easy to understand.

He composed a song that explained the topic and excited learners at the same time. The video showing him illustrating and leading the song was uploaded by one of the pupils, @g.mpembe, on TikTok.

Life Science teacher conducting a lesson in song form amazes SA

The teacher's dedication and enthusiasm impressed some of the million people who watched the footage.

The students also looked like they were enjoying the class while singing the DNA song, and even spiced it up with a few adlibs like "Haibo".

Video of High School learning reciting lesson on DNA goes viral

The TikTok got over 127 000 likes and hundreds of people took to the comments to give the talented teacher his flowers.

Watch the video below:

SA raves about the talented and passing school teacher

@pettyformypeace said:

"Teaching is his God-given gift."

@misslwethu stated:

"To the ones singing "haibo" ndine worry ngani."

@heluvzbl3ssing mentioned:

"If you had to fail his class I feel like he would cry."

@mavesta221 wrote:

"The kind of teacher who is supposed to teach. Passionate ones, not ones who do it because of hunger."

@moh_monnane commented:

I love the new generation of teachers.❤️"

@boika193 said:

"Why weren't we taught like this? I'd be a doctor. That haibo. "

@kagotlholwe shared:

"I'm writing an exam about animal and plant cells but I was never taught about it."

@razyks1 wrote:

"I can see myself humming in the exam room. People can't fail shame."

