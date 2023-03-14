A beautiful mathematics teacher impressed South Africans with her lesson and went viral on TikTok

The woman was teaching divisions sums in Setsotho and simplified the method for her students

The TikTok video went viral and people urged the educator to create lengthier videos for higher grades

A Mzansi mathematics teacher's lesson on division went viral. Image: @user3507277765507

One teacher conducted her Mathematics lesson in Sesotho so that her students could fully understand the concepts. The brainy lady posted the video on her TikTok page which is filled with other clips of her lessons.

Mathematics teacher post video of division lesson

The gorgeous maths teacher caught SA TikTokkers' attention with her unique teaching style and went viral. Her video gathered more than 380 000 views, and people were awed by her lesson. The students in her classroom were very interactive and seemed like they understood her lesson on division.

Watch the division lesson in the TikTok video below:

SA discuss the Sotho woman's teaching method

People posted in the comments that they wished they had teachers like her when they were in school. Some joked that they would be doctors if the stunner in dungaree taught them mathematics.

@llanga789 said:

"If I was taught like this I would have been a doctor."

@tshidisofix mentioned:

"Some people are born for teaching shap."

@mosebetsi_thoriso posted:

"Mam your teaching it is a very effective method and it is proven by your kids' participation. It shows there's an eagerness to learn. You are doing great."

@kbeefaith asked:

"Re kgopela YouTube channel mam."

@khaweni added:

"Teacher of the year.❤️"

@user3178083353054 commented:

"Wish you were my teacher in my times. You are doing a good job."

@bro_t5 said:

"Best teacher of the year. Thanks for loving your job. we are proud of you."

@reyalebohaamanda wrote:

"You have the best teaching method, the kids are lucky to have you."

