A woman's unique way of teaching focuses on student's interest in music and dancing

One video of the lady, Sihle, teaching some Life Science concepts went viral on TikTok as she was having fun with her students

The tutor took advantage of most South African children's love for music by using a catchy beat to memorise scientific terms

People were amazed at this tutor's creative teaching method. The young teacher in the video used her student's love for dance in the learning process.

A life science tutor used music and dancing to teach kids who loved it. Image: @lwethu.u

Online users were in awe of the educator who made her kids feel free. The students were eagerly participating in the class activity.

Mzansi teacher's loud Life Science class amazes peeps

A woman, @lwethu.u, educates her life science pupils on terms such as mitosis using their love for songs and dancing. The video went viral, as she was recorded dancing at school while teaching scientific terms.

South Africans discuss tutor's musical teaching method

Mzansi loves to dance, including school kids, who are some of the best performers. The clip showed how effective the teaching strategy was. TikTokkers commented they would have done well in school if they had a teacher like her. Some in the comments even mentioned that they would have done better in school if they had her as a teacher.

sotra_rsa commented:

"Mam Sihle, I sit with a distinction because of her."

Keletsoo.m commented:

"Sihle is the reason I nailed my matric Life Sciences."

MrManyamaSir commented:

"We grew so fast bathong. Now we have teachers like Sihle."

Michelle commented:

"I have a distinction because of her."

Motaung Karabelo commented:

"Imagine during an exam and there’s low humming of this song.? Sick!!."

user753846474708 commented:

"Those ones who are whistling are not gonna remember the song nge exam."

