SammyKayWhite, known as the TikTokTeacher, teaches life sciences in isiZulu on the app and has 250K followers

He uses songs to help his students remember complex concepts, and this teaching method has gone viral numerous times

Creating songs to aid studying can be effective because our memory capacity is limited, and catchy tunes can stay in our minds for longer

@SammykayWhite, the TikTok teacher, is popularly known to give life sciences classes in isiZulu to help students easily grasp difficult concepts in their native tongue. The Grade 12 teacher has 250K followers and has gone viral numerous times for his teaching style and techniques with learners.

The proof of his method is in the pudding as learners sing along with him

In a recent post he made, the TikTokker came across a group of his learners as he was driving, and they recited one of his teachings in a song. The teacher recorded the entire thing while jamming with them in his car.

You can watch the full-circle moment below:

TikTok teacher often breaks into songs to teach his students so they can retain information

His teaching style isn't limited to teaching in isiZulu - he would also use songs with his learners when explaining concepts or ideas.

Our "cement" memory capacity is limited, making it difficult to retain new information. Consequently, knowledge learned in biology may not stick and is quickly forgotten, especially as we age and our memories become saturated. According to a New York Times article, the challenge with learning as we get older is not because we struggle to absorb new information, but rather, we struggle to forget old information.

While catchy tunes can stay in our minds for an extended period, other information may not stick. One way to overcome this is by creating songs to help with studying. This strategy could work because our brains have limited memory capacity.

You can see one of his classes in the video below:

Netizens are also big fans of the teacher

No matter how old you are, you will always reminisce about your favourite teacher. Many netizens live vicariously through these students, recognising a good teacher when they see one. Here is what some had to say:

@Mvuzo❤Mathenjwa:

"We are so proud to have you, sir ❤️"

@user9801406712881 said:

"I wish ukuba ngsafunda nam."

@minkiey 301 added:

"I passed my life science very well by listening to your videos last year."

@FortuneJames21 concluded:

"I love your method of teaching, hopefully, your students give you 100% pass because of how you teach them, it's simple and easy to understand."

