A group of boys from Wynberg Boys' High recreated a chant of a song, with the rest of the group adding adlibs

The TikTok post of the boys' performance went viral with over 400K views and has been praised for being a catchy song

Netizens commented that they wish they had gone to the same school and joined in on the fun

There's a lady, her name is Feliciiiaaa! @jacobs_fayyad/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man, this group of Wynberg Boys' High gents are a whole vibe. The squad were possibly at a sporting event when they decided to recreate a chant of a song that had been going around.

"Talking nonsense with your mouth! Things go down, we go South!", shouted the boys.

The moment was elevated by the rest of the crew chanting the last word as an adlib and a sick drummer who added to the sections of it all. With over 400K views, the TikTok post will have you turning up regardless of age.

Wynberg Boys' make a catchy song and go TikTok viral

These boys could start a party anywhere. Kudos to the drummer who turns this acapella into an absolute bop for the books. You can watch the video below:

Netizens wish they had gone to this school instead

Some people in the comments may be too old to wish for high school, but it's understandable. A vibe like this would make anyone want to be a part of it. Here is what some of them had to say:

@BI Phakathi said:

"Wynberg stand up!"

@Kechi Okpara added:

"POV: I’m a 25 year old man vibing with these kids shouting ‘Uya shisha’ in my apartment."

@Tankiso Hadebe said:

"My son is definitely going to boys school when his older. I want him to experience all of this."

@⛄️ said:

"This is harrrrrrrrd."

