A group of three South Africans posted a TikTok video of themselves dancing to the song 'Kilimanjaro'

The Junior King and the two girls in the group had great chemistry and performed the Kilimanjaro challenge with high energy

The girl in the brown hoodie received particular praise from netizens for her performance in the dance

Three South Africans were vibing out to Kilimanjaro feat. Justin99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ in a TikTok post and killed it. The group comprised The Junior King and two other girls - one in a brown hoodie and the other in school uniform.

Three is not a crowd when doing the Kilimanjaro challenge

This trio had the perfect chemistry for this challenge. While Junior undoubtedly had the height advantage on his backup dancers, they may have outshined him with their energy. Take a look at the video below:

Netizens showed a lot of love to the girl in the brown hoodie

Every group has its Beyonce, and the girl in the brown hoodie had a little bit of something in their routine that set them apart. Netizens took to the comments to show their appreciation for her. Here is what they had to say:

@abbymuss64 said:

"brown jacket has energy but the school girl nailed it"

@user8398843549962 added:

"With the girl with the brown hoodie , the challenge is immediately closed!"

@sisaauraxialondil said:

"Oh the girl in school uniform"

@KaraboMoetanalo said:

"DANKOOO "

Joburg private schoolgirl’s attempt at Bacardi dance challenge

In other dance challenge news, Briefly News reported on a student who did a viral dance to a Barcardi song, but people were up in arms. The video went viral, showing people that the lady was dancing to one of the latest dance crazes to take TikTok by storm. Many people were ready to share their reviews of the student's dance.

Samuel commented:

"This isn’t Barcadi but you dance well."

