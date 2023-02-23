A student at Glen Austin High School in Midrand did the most to Bacardi song and shared her performance on TikTok

People were ready to rate the lady's version of the Bacardi dance that she did in front of her entire school

TikTok users discussed the Bacardi dance trend, and many were honest with what they thought of the student's dance

A student did a viral dance to a Barcardi song, and people were up in arms. The young girl put on quite a show in front of her whole school that was screaming for her.

A Johannesburg school student at Glen Austin High School tried to do the Bacardi dance and went viral. Images: TikTok/@gahs

The video went viral as it showed people that the lady was dancing to one of the latest dance crazes to take TikTok by storm. Many people were ready to share their reviews of the student's dance.

Glen Austin High School student's version of Bacardi on TikTok gets over 600 000 views

A schoolgirl took part in a dance competition at Glen Austin High School. The video of the government went viral as people tried to figure out whether or not to do the Bacardi dance correctly.

South Africans rate Joburg private school kid's Bacardi dance

People were convinced that the kid in the video brought some fire moves. Many people said she was dancing to a Bacardi song but not doing the #Bacardidance.

user4815430571858 commented:

"Bacardi everyday you need to change styles."

Samuel commented:

"This isn’t Barcadi but you dance well."

Tateh commented:

"Surely she can dance."

Black King commented:

"It was better to show thee kids something from the brain."

user53270175937584 commented:

"What is it if it isn’t Bacardi?"

muszlinemkhombo30 commented:

"Not the best one I’ve seen but at least."

ldyllic_3h4m0

"Ain't barcardi but your dancing is good."

user4602992387072 commented:

"The Barcadi is not really Barcading."

Nonhlanhla Zulu

"This is not barcadi but she dances nice."

Limpopo matrics do flawless Barcardi dance, leaves SA impressed in viral clip

Briefly News previously reported that a video recently went viral as it showed Currro high school students from Polokwane having fun. The group of girls were doing the popular Barcadi dance challenge.

People immediately recognised their dance moves as Bacardi and could not stop fawning over them.

A TikTok video got thousands of views as people were amazed to see Northen Academy High School learners doing Barcardi, a dance move popular on the app. In the video, they executed the Bacardi dance with great ease.

