The former Muvhango actress Florence Masebe recently bragged about how multilingual she is

The video of the star speaking almost all the South African languages was posted on social media recently

Many fans reacted to the clip of Masebe speaking more than six Mzansi languages

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Actress Florence Masebe shared how many languages she can speak. Image: @flomasebe

Source: Instagram

South African legendary actress Florence Masebe showcased how talented she is.

Florence brags about how many languages she can speak

The temporary Skeem Saam actress who took over Harriet Manamela's role as Meikie has become a hot topic on social media lately.

The star made headlines once again on Twitter (X) after she flaunted her flawless makeup-free face. Recently, Florence bragged about how many South African languages she could speak fluently without fail.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the video of Masebe on their page, where she spoke different languages and captioned the clip:

"Florence Masebe show off on how many SA languages she can speak. How many SA languages can you speak?"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Florence's video

Many netizens commented on the actress's multilingual clip. See some of the reactions below:

@Shonny_SA wrote:

"Being multilingual does not pay bills re bolawa ke tlala guys."

@pheasande replied:

"I wish I could speak different languages."

@unwindwithOkuhl commented:

"This is so beautiful I advise everyone to learn different languages and you'll see how helpful it'll be for yourself and also for your hustle. Learn even languages that are outside South Africa (the likes of Swahili, fresh, Portugese, Arabic.)"

@The_A_Wagon mentioned:

"Once you know Venda, other languages will just fall into places."

@ChrisEcxel102 tweeted:

"She deserves that Queen Modjadji role."

@Jafta_SA shared:

"This is beautiful."

Babes Wodumo flaunts new look

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to singer and dancer Babes Wodumo's latest selfie, which caused quite a buzz on social media. The controversial Gqom star is sporting a new, short look that netizens had much to say about.

While some fans praised the Gqom star's new look and hairstyle, others mercilessly criticised her music career and claimed that she looked much older.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News