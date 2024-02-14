Florence Masebe will take on the role of Meikie Maputla on Skeem Saam and temporarily fill in for Harriet Manamela

Manamela needed sick leave and bid farewell to the popular soapie to focus on her health issues

Even though fans love Masebe, many said they can't see anyone filling the shoes of Manamela on the show

Harriet Manamela temporarily said goodbye to 'Skeem Saam' and will be replaced by Florence MasebeImage: @PhilMphela

Florence Masebe will make her debut on Skeem Saam. She will temporarily play the role of Meikie Maputla, previously portrayed by Harriet Manamela.

Manamela asked for sick leave, and her final scene for the season will air on 5 April 5, 2024.

'Skeem Saam' cast update

Starting 15 May 2024, viewers will see Masebe bring her own flair to the character of Meikie Maputla while Manamela recovers.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela spread the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the post got a lot of traction.

See the post below:

Viewers discuss Harriet Manamela's replacement

While fans expressed excitement for Masebe's inclusion, many believe Manamela is irreplaceable. Tweeps suggested that the script could have accommodated Meikie's absence differently.

Read some of the comments below:

@_simplyenny said:

"A speedy recovery to mam Harriet Manamela. ❤️ Mam Flo is talented, I hope she nails the character!"

@Kgopotso_Pule posted:

"Perfect candidate. She’s a great actress. Speedy recovery to bo mma."

@glorychakido mentioned:

"Florence could’ve been a great replacement for Celia, mara Meiki aowa hle. "

@EazyDes tweeted:

"Switching characters makes people lose interest, couldn't they have just booked her an overseas vacation instead of bringing another person to play the part? "

@Rhoyi_Masoka added:

"New Thibos and now a new mom."

@PrincessSkhu stated:

"Haibo, speedy recovery to Meiki. Not sure if this is a good replacement for her character though."

@Nunuberry50 stated:

“Temporarily? So we gonna get a third Meiki? Aowa tlogelang mos."

