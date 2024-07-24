South African actor Melusi Mbele recently bagged himself a new acting gig

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the star landed a leading role on the new Showmax thriller, The Butcher's Soul

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Melusi getting a new role

The South African actor Melusi Mbele got himself a new acting gig, which is set to wow many of his fans and supporters.

Actor Melusi Mbele lands leading role in The Butcher's Soul

Former Scandal! actor Melusi Mbele has made headlines again on social media after his stunning wife wowed many peeps after they tied the knot.

The former Isibaya actor was said to have gotten a new acting gig on a new Showmax thriller, The Butcher's Soul. The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his Twitter (X) page that Mbele landed himself a leading role.

"Melusi Mbele in leading role. Mbele leads a cast in a new thriller called The Butcher’s Soul. He plays a man setd on a quest by the angel of death in exchange for his daughter’s life. *See trailer on my TL."

The actor also posted about it on his Instagram page and said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you "The Butcher's Soul" Streaming on the 2nd of August @showmaxonline."

Netizens react to Mbele bagging new gig

Many netizens reacted to Mbele bagging himself a new acting gig. See some of the comments below:

@tndaba said:

"Let's hope they will use our languages and subtitle English."

@MarciaTeee commented:

"Ngihamba naye! So happy for him."

@PhumulaniNdlov2 responded:

"He's a good actor."

@gugu_dlodlo_99 replied:

"I'm so happy for him. Well deserved."

@africanflute shared:

"He's going to murder this role."

@Petitegalsummer commented:

"Ooh, such a refreshing concept for our country."

