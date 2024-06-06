Legendary actor Zolisa Xaluva is allegedly returning to eTV's drama series Smoke and Mirrors

A source shared that the former Generations star will be returning to the show as the creative director

Speaking to Briefly News eTV's PR manager, OJ dismissed the rumours of Zolisa returning to the show

It seems like there is hope for the viewers and supporters of the eTV's drama series Smoke and Mirrors.

Actor Zolisa Xaluva is allegedly set to return on Smoke and Mirrors

South African veteran actor Zolisa Xaluva has been making headlines on social media after his exit from Smoke and Mirrors.

Recently, the star, who fans have repeatedly begged to return to the show, has been allegedly set to make his comeback on Smoke and Mirrors.

According to ZiMoja, a source told them that Xaluva will return to the show. Before he left, he was the creative director and played the role of the ruthless Ceasar. He was then allegedly let go because of a money-related dispute.

The source said:

"He grew weary of the crew's unprofessionalism, prompting an offer to take on directing duties. Now, he assumes the role of creative director behind the scenes, guiding and mentoring young talent on set."

Speaking to Briefly News, eTV's PR Manager OJ dismissed the rumours of Zolisa returning to the show, saying that those claims aren't valid.

He said:

"To answer your question. No Zolisa Xaluva is not returning to Smoke & Mirrors."

Zolisa Xaluva addresses rumours that he is joining Isitha

While the star admitted that he is booked and busy shooting Mzansi Magic's Code 13 and the much-awaited third season of Kings of Joburg, he dismissed rumours that he is set to join the cast of Isitha. He set the record straight, noting that he has not been in talks with the show's producers.

Sibongokuhle Nkosi joins Muvhango

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sibongokuhle Nkosi recently landed a new role on an SABC 2 soapie. The actress was previously on Durban Gen for some time.

Muvhango is a hit TV series in Tshivenda, and Sibongokuhle Nkosi is a new addition to the team. Viewers of Muvhango shared their thoughts about the new casting, and some discussed tribalism in the TV scene.

