Showmax’s ‘Born Into Fame’ Trailer Starring Kids of Local Celebs Shamiso, Phila Madlingozi and More
- The trailer for the upcoming Showmax series Born Into Fame has been released, and some people are excited
- Netizens have expressed their opinions on the upcoming reality TV show starring Shamiso Mosaka, Phila Madlingozi and a few others
- Viewers are questioning why there are a few familiar faces that are absent from the cast
Mzansi is getting another epic reality TV show. The trailer for Born Into Fame has been released, and people are looking forward to seeing the show.
Born Into Fame trailer ignites netizens
The streaming giant Showmax has released the first look at the upcoming Showmax series Born Into Fame on Instagram.
"Behind every star, there’s a story to tell, and this is their time to claim their fame!"
The series will premier on 18 June on Showmax, with a new episode airing every Tuesday.
The series stars Shamiso Mosaka, daughter of Azania Mosaka, Phila Madlingozi, who is Ringo Madlingozi's son, Robbie Malinga Jr, the heir of the late Robbie Malinga, DJ Tira's son, Tank Khathi and Arthur Mafokate's children, AJ and Owami Mafokate.
Watch it below:
Mzansi reacts to the lineup
Netizens are amped for the show, but many cannot help but wonder why certain people are missing in action.
Viewers are questioning why a few familiar faces, such as the Ferguson children, Ali and Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, and Black Coffee's son Esona Maphumulo, are absent from the cast.
Reacting to Musa Khawula's post, this is what netizens had to say:
@I_am_Bucie exclaimed:
"Ohhhh, I didn’t know this Shamiso hun until a few weeks back. She’s Azania’s daughter. Wow! Her mum is so beautiful, so is she."
@Precious_got reacted:
"Boring. Why didn’t they give us real celebrity kids with money even."
@khuliso_Neels said:
"I know none of them own those cars."
@Siyafreshmos said:
"I don't know if it's me, but this looks fake asf."
