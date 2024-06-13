Nathi Mankayi is gearing up to officially kick off the Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour

The singer plans to visit several prisons around the country to motivate inmates and help them change their ways

Fans can't wait to see their favourite singer in their city and have already secured their tickets

Nathi Mankayi shared the purpose behind his Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour. Images: Nathi Mankayi

Nathi Mankayi is set to kick off his anticipated Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour and hopes to touch lives with his music and experiences.

Nathi Mankayi kicks off prison initiative

From 22 June 2024, Nathi Mankayi will travel the country, sharing his talent with fans in and outside prison.

According to DailySUN, the Nomvula hitmaker plans to visit several prisons to speak to inmates about the dangers of living a life of crime. After all, he was there too.

Nathi is a former criminal who spent eight years in jail for a 2002 robbery and is hoping to share his experiences with inmates, hoping they come out of jail changed for the better:

"I spent eight years in prison, and it was not nice. So, I must make sure inmates get out and never return. I'll talk to them about my prison experience and how I stopped doing crime."

The Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour, named after his hit song, kicks off on 22 June in Durban and will visit several locations, including Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

Mzansi react to Nathi Mankayi's tour

Fans are ecstatic and can't wait to watch Nathi perform live:

ziyanda_maneli couldn't wait:

"Can 9 November be tomorrow already?"

mmakgotso_tricia said:

"Where in Johannesburg, my guy? I cannot miss you. Your music keeps me sane."

oneleveco2012 was excited:

"I can't wait for Mthatha, 05 October! Can't we just fast-forward?"

ncezzie_dladla wrote:

"We'll be there!"

daq_chick posted:

"Cape Town again! Thanks, Nathi, date saved!"

