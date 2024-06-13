Nathi Mankayi to Continue Prison Initiative With Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour From June 2024
- Nathi Mankayi is gearing up to officially kick off the Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour
- The singer plans to visit several prisons around the country to motivate inmates and help them change their ways
- Fans can't wait to see their favourite singer in their city and have already secured their tickets
Nathi Mankayi is set to kick off his anticipated Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour and hopes to touch lives with his music and experiences.
Nathi Mankayi kicks off prison initiative
From 22 June 2024, Nathi Mankayi will travel the country, sharing his talent with fans in and outside prison.
According to DailySUN, the Nomvula hitmaker plans to visit several prisons to speak to inmates about the dangers of living a life of crime. After all, he was there too.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Nathi is a former criminal who spent eight years in jail for a 2002 robbery and is hoping to share his experiences with inmates, hoping they come out of jail changed for the better:
"I spent eight years in prison, and it was not nice. So, I must make sure inmates get out and never return. I'll talk to them about my prison experience and how I stopped doing crime."
The Silwa Nemimoya Picnic Tour, named after his hit song, kicks off on 22 June in Durban and will visit several locations, including Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.
Mzansi react to Nathi Mankayi's tour
Fans are ecstatic and can't wait to watch Nathi perform live:
ziyanda_maneli couldn't wait:
"Can 9 November be tomorrow already?"
mmakgotso_tricia said:
"Where in Johannesburg, my guy? I cannot miss you. Your music keeps me sane."
oneleveco2012 was excited:
"I can't wait for Mthatha, 05 October! Can't we just fast-forward?"
ncezzie_dladla wrote:
"We'll be there!"
daq_chick posted:
"Cape Town again! Thanks, Nathi, date saved!"
Scorpion Kings announce world tour
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Scorpion Kings' member, DJ Maphorisa, announcing the duo's world tour.
This after rumours spread that the pair was not in good spirits, though they eventually shot down the allegations.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za