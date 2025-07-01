A young South African girl touched hearts online with her emotional reaction to receiving her very first phone after matriculating

In a heartwarming TikTok video, the mom shared the moment her daughter unboxed her brand-new device

South Africans praised the girl's humility and genuine joy, as well as the mother's thoughtful parenting, with many reminiscing about their own first phone experiences

A young South African girl has captured the hearts of many online after a video showing her emotional reaction to receiving her very first phone.

A mother shared her daughter's emotional reaction to receiving her first phone after matric, which sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: TikTok

The clip shared by TikTok user @kholekamusicofficial was posted on 28 June 2025 and has gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

@kholekamusicofficial, who is the girl's mother, shared that she bought her daughter her first phone after matriculating. She also mentioned that during their years at school, they would use the school's phone and only got them laptops.

Girl unboxes her first phone after matriculating

In the video, @kholekamusicofficial's daughter can be seen sitting at what appears to be a restaurant, where she unboxes her brand-new iPhone.

The girl was filled with excitement and gratitude after seeing her sleek device. The iPhone, a post-matric gift, marked a milestone moment for the young hun, who had reportedly never owned a phone before. It was a reward for the girl for her dedication throughout her school years.

South Africans praised the gesture and commended the girl’s humility and genuine joy, along with the mom's method and way of parenting. Comments flooded in from users who were touched by the significance of the moment.

Others were reminded of their own first phone experiences, especially after finishing school, and highlighted the importance of such gifts in motivating young people. This simple yet powerful moment served as a reminder of how meaningful recognition can inspire and uplift.

Watch the heartwarming video of the girl unboxing her first phone below:

SA reacts to the girl’s heartfelt response to her gift

South Africans have been moved by a young girl's heartfelt reaction to receiving her first phone. The emotional moment has sparked widespread praise, with many admiring her gratitude and humility.

Nel$zn said:

"And I got my first phone when I was 5 years old."

Narc wrote:

"After matric, some parents are so strict."

Cee expressed:

"As a teen, I understand where she's coming from. Sometimes I wish my parents hadn't bought me a phone, it's so damaging and distracting, but at the same time, I'm the firstborn born so I lowkey need a phone."

Maya_gee1 commented:

“First phone”, I want to parent like you."

Sybau_55 simply said:

"May this not appear on my mom's fyp."

Sibaaa commented:

"I wish my parents did this."

A mother showcased her daughter's reaction to getting her first phone after matric, which sparked diverse reactions online. Image:@kholekamusicofficial

