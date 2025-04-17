“This Is So Beautiful”: 27-Year-Old Buys Mom a Crusty House, Turns It Into a Stunner, SA Touched
- A 27-year-old woman bought a rusty house for her mom, renovated it, and turned it into a gorgeous home
- The young lady shared a video of the proud moment on her TikTok account, drawing a lot of attention online
- The clip attracted floods of comments from social media users who filled the comment section praising the young lady and showering her with blessings
Having a place to cover your head is a massive achievement, but buying a house for your parent at the age of 27 is a different kind of flex. A young lady proudly showed off the house she bought for her mother.
The hun, TikTok user @majaranisha5, shared her vclip on the video streaming platform, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from proud social media users.
The daughter buys her mom a house
The clip starts as @majaranisha5 signs her home documents, beaming with joy and pride. It moves to show the house with a face brick front and tall green grass, a sign that it had been vacant for some time. Inside, the house looks unfinished, with unpainted, cracked walls, no ceiling, broken doors, and no tiles.
The clip transitions to show handymen painting the walls white and others busy with tiling. They fixed loose electrical cables and installed new plugs. The video moves to show the family leaving for their new home with furniture and clothes packed in a trailer of a 4x4 bakkie.
They rejoice, laughing, confirming they are leaving and saying goodbye to the place and residents who watch them standing on the street. She shows a bottle of bubbly that they will use to celebrate before showing the family sitting in the new furniture she bought, a gorgeous curved couch, watching TV.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the woman's video
Social media users flooded the comment section, showering the lady with blessings and singing her praises. Many assured her that God would reward her for making her mother proud, and others were inspired by her hard work. Others were happy to come across motivational content on their feed.
User @Vee said:
"May your pockets never dry, in Jesus' name 🙏."
User @mando shared:
"Blessings upon blessings to you, chomi, congratulations 🎊."
User @Lani added:
"This generation is killing it. Congratulations to umama nakuwe, izibusiso kuwe (to you too mother, blessings to you)."
User @Joytsoene👑🖤commented:
"I've just called mine, metsi a kena ka ntlung (water is coming inside the house)...God bless you and congratulations sesi💯💯♥️."
User @Thuli Toolz Jiyane shared:
"Argh, man, this is so beautiful. Congratulations baby-girl. May you be blessed beyond your understanding 🔥❤️."
@_patience💎😍said:
"May blessings pour like rain upon your life, sis🥰."
Source: Briefly News
