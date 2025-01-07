A young lady who graduated in 2022 surprised her mom with a massive home she built in a few months, defying the negativity around her

The woman shared a clip on TikTok showing how her mom was ridiculed by her community and told she would not amount to anything, and it went viral

Social media users were touched by the video, taking time to praise the lady for loving her parent and restoring her dignity

A young woman determined to change her family's life brought her mom into tears after surprising her mom, who her neighbours mocked with her first home.

The heartwarming video of the reveal was shared by the hun on her TikTok account under the handle @azosule_feminine_hygiene and went viral, attracting 636K views and 107K likes.

The emotional home reveal

The video begins with the daughter walking her mom to the newly constructed house in a new area that she hid from her for months. She opens the door as her daughter reassures her that the house is her new home. Unable to hold herself, she sobs like a baby, recalling how she was sworn at and called a nobody by neighbours in her area while strolling in her house.

The video shifts to play a telephone conversation recording, where a neighbour swears at the daughter, belittling her and claiming that despite being educated, she wouldn't amount to anything in life.

Watch the video below:

The young lady receives blessings from Mzansi

Social media users did not hesitate to praise the young woman, as 5.1K peeps were touched by her hard work and love for her mom. Many were shocked to hear the mean neighbour's telephone call recording; others were happy they moved far from them.

User @Mrs S said:

"May your pockets never run dry 💓."

User @GEE💕added:

"And God said, 'let me show them'. We thank God for giving you wisdom to do this for your family😘 This is not black tax; this is love. Appreciating your mom while she's still alive. God be with you 😉."

User @Nonkululeko Victoria shared:

"I never knew I've got so much h patience to read such a long story futhi zulu😅😅😅your story is powerful sis. Bible says, aba jala nge myembezi bayo vuna nge njabulo (those who invest in tears will reap in happiness)🙌 congrats sis. Ubusiseke (be blessed) more."

User @Minah♥️felt hopeful

"After I saw this. I knew that my turn is coming🙌."

User @Mmasebotsana commented:

"When God shows UP, he shows OFF!! Well done, well deserved... #Happiness🤩🥰."

User @Sanny shared:

"God is god all the time, Congratulations Mama don't cry 🥰."

