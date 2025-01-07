Little Girl's Looks Before and After Visiting Grandma Spark Laughter in Mzansi

A girl caused a massive buzz on social media over her appearance before and after returning from grandma

The TikTok video sparked laughter and amusement among people, gathering loads of views

Netizens responded to the clip as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes, and some shared their thoughts

One parent was in disbelief over her child's appearance, and she took to social media to show it off, leaving many in laughter.

Little girl's looks before and after visiting grandma leave SA in laughter. Image: @buyie0

Source: TikTok

Daughter's looks going to grandma vs returning

The content creator @buyie0 shared the hilarious video on TikTok, quickly gaining massive traction on the platform.

@buyie0's clip shows the little girl's heartwarming journey as she visits her grandma dressed in a cute red dress, white slippers, handbag, shades and hair neatly made by her mom into three buns.

She eagerly looked forward to spending time with her grandma, showcasing moments of joy and excitement as she arrived.

The mom then showcased how her daughter looked when she picked her up from her granny's place, which sparked laughter and amusement among social media users. The girl's hair was all messed up, and she looked untidy while dressed in different clothing from what she had on before.

Watch the funny video of the little girl below:

SA cracks jokes at the girl's before-and-after look

The online community could not help but laugh at the little one's mischievous antics, which amused them, and many flooded the post with humorous comments.

Tasha cracked a joke, saying:

"I only dress nice when it's necessary, otherwise I'm a phara!!"

Unknown added:

"At least her hair isn't cut short."

Okgadikoolo shared:

"And they always give them the clothes you don’t know."

Neo Neyo commented:

"You sent away a slay queen and found phara."

Totally_not_rina2 expressed:

"But they did her dirty."

Meme28 simply said:

"She's living her best life. I loved my grandma's house."

