Man’s Unusual Valentine’s Day Gifts for Limpopo Bae Leaves Mzansi in Stitches

A young man went viral over his unusual Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend which left SA amused

In the TikTok video, the gent unveiled everything that he bought and the clip gathered loads of views

Comments poured in from online users who flocked to the comments section cracking jokes, and some shared their thoughts

Valentine's Day is underway and one gent is already doing the most for hun and he took to social media to show it off.

A South African man unveiled his Valentine's Day gifts for his Limpopo girlfriend in a TikTok video.

Man flexes unusual Valentine's Day gifts for his Limpopo girlfriend

The young guy gave viewers a glimpse into his day while shopping for his bae, whom he claimed is from Limpopo.

In the video posted by the gent himself under the social media handle@softboyyfate the man showcased all the things he picked up for his woman, which sparked widespread online reactions.

The man got Iwisa maize meal, two Miami Vegetable atchar, spanspek, and lemons. The video quickly gained massive traction, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the man shopping for his bae below:

Mzansi is entertained by the man's Valentine's Day gifts

While many were amused by the gifts, the man’s creativity and commitment to making his girlfriend’s day special were evident. People took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Bassokhanya said:

"As a Xhosa girlfriend cela only your bank card ne pin."

Dee cracked a joke saying:

"You forgot cabbage, my love."

User wrote:

"It's the thought that count akere guys?"

MoAfrica101 shared:

"You forgot eggs and noodles."

User was amused:

"Yah nohh. King had a hard time navigating that shopping basket to the till."

A South African man flexed his Valentine’s Day gifts for his Limpopo girlfriend in a TikTok video. Image: @softboyyfate

South African women's reaction to receiving flowers

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to social media to show off a gorgeous bouquet of red roses, and her followers are overjoyed for her.

One woman didn't know how to act after he bae surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

A video shows the passenger seat of a car filled with several bouquets of flowers from her partner as a romantic gesture to uplift her mood.

