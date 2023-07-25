A video of a woman publicly showing off the flowers received from her bae has been doing the rounds online

The TikTok video shows the woman carrying the flowers in hand, on her back and even on her head

Many people, both in the video and online, couldn't help but respond with laughter to the woman's behaviour

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Flowers are a symbol of love and appreciation. When a man gives a woman flowers, it is a way of showing her that he loves and appreciates her. This can be especially meaningful if the flowers are given on a special occasion, such as a birthday, anniversary, or Valentine's Day.

A woman had netizens by her reaction upon receiving flowers. Image: @qashana1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One woman didn't know how to act after he bae surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

TikTok shows young woman flexing flowers in public

A video posted on TikTok shows the young woman @qashana1 carrying the flowers in hand, on her back and her head, as she flexes the bouquet out in public for all to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The reactions from people as they looked at the woman in confusion were hilarious.

Flowers are a thoughtful gift. It takes time and effort to choose and pick flowers. This means that when a man gives a woman flowers, it is a sign that he has put thought and care into the gift.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react with banter and jokes at the viral TikTok video

Mzala commented:

"Kwakhiwe kahle yaz loku kuhle nje."

Yolanda:) responded:

"The day someone’s son decides to buy me flowers, imma be like this."

MaNyambose MaDingiswayo commented:

"Wemkhaya ungenzani kodwa."

@Ceephosethukazy replied:

" Yooooh ai ungiqeda amandla."

Rivoningo said:

"The confidence to do this ✅."

gaelebalemoshane replied:

"Futhi when that day comes, ngiyolala nawo."

silindile040 wrote:

"Hayi ke God over to you, my dear ."

Woman surprises mother with money bouquet on TikTok, netizens touched by the gesture

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman's mother thought she was only receiving a bouquet. Her pleasure turned into surprise when she found a lot of money inside the bouquet!

The woman's priceless reaction warmed the hearts of many South Africans, who found the gesture precious and filled with blessings.

The video was posted by @tb123joshua and reached a quarter million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News