A video of a young woman dressed in conservative clothing as she shares about her spiritual journey has gone viral

In the post, the woman details what she was looking forward to doing this year before her ancestors intervened

The TikTok video gained much traction online with several people sharing similar experiences

A young South African woman took to social media to share how her university plans were put on hold when her ancestors decided to call upon her.

A lady shared her unexpected spiritual calling. Image: @liyemasotenjwa/TikTok

Woman opens up about how her plans for the year were deterred

In a video posted on TikTok by @liyemasotenjwa a young woman is seen dressed in a conservative fashion.

In the post, @liyemasotenjwa details that she was planning to do her second year at university this year, be a hot girl and do more interesting stuff this year, but her ancestors had other plans for her.

According to University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert, Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, an ancestral calling is when the ancestors make a call on an individual to become a sangoma or a diviner, IOL reports.

"This occurs if one of the family members who have lived before was a sangoma or a diviner and that spirit wants to make a member of the family a sangoma or diviner."

Social media users react to the viral TikTok video

Several South African users responded to the video with supportive words. Others shared similar spiritual experiences.

mphoxklusive replied:

"Makhosi ."

butterfly mbali said:

"They have something with second year ."

Puleng 06 responded:

"Second year is their fave went in a week before I started my 2nd year in nursing."

nthabimahlatse wrote:

"Bona they did the exact same thing ka my 2nd year. The heartbreak ."

natty_hlello said:

"You look beautiful babes a win is a win ."

Monareng Dikgantsho reacted:

"Thokoza gogo."

Mzansi teacher reintroduces students after starting spiritual journey

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African teacher on her spiritual journey took a crucial step in front of her student. The lady reintroduced herself to her learners.

People enjoyed seeing how the kids reacted to the young teacher's announcement. The video showed a vulnerable moment between a teacher and her pupils.

Many people were amazed by the young lady. South Africa has more mainstream sangomas, and people commented that they were happy to see a new age of teachers open with their students

Source: Briefly News