Former Sibongile & The Dlaminis and MisEducation actress Luyanda Zwane has hinted at a new relationship on her social media account

Zwane, who previously made headlines when she dated The Estate and Redemption actor Sparky Xulu, is currently in Angola with her new bae

South Africans previously took to social media to lambast Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis when Zwane resigned in season 1

Former 'Sibongile & The Dlaminis' star shows off her new boyfriend.

Source: Instagram

Former MisEducation and Shaka ILembe actress Luyanda Zwane recently hinted she's in a new relationship after breaking up with Redemption co-star Sparky Xulu in 2023.

Zwane, who portrayed the first Sibongile Mbambo in Mzansi Wethu's first telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, showed off her new man on her social media account this weekend.

The rising star, who is currently in Angola, took to her social media account on Sunday, 13 July, to share photos and videos of her mysterious new man on Instagram stories.

The actress shared snaps of herself teaching her new bae isiZulu and videos of her new man feeding her dessert on her social media.

Mzansi reacts to Luyanda Zwane leaving Sibongile & The Dlaminis

Viewers of the Mzansi Wethu telenovela previously dragged the show when Zwane resigned in season 1 and got replaced.

@beko_simnikiwe said:

"Oh, whoever is going to fill her shoes has a lot of filling to do."

@kenonam1 replied:

"I just know she's the only Sibongile to ever be Sibongile for us."

@noma_mnguni wrote:

"Luyanda Zwane brought the Sibongile character alive. We fell in love with her and loved her. Ahh Dark Dindi bantu."

@Jabu_Macdonald responded:

"The chemistry between Vuyo Biyela and Luyanda Zwane as Sibongile and Kwenzo on #SibongileXDlaminis is fire. I am enjoying their storyline. But I know Kwenzo’s girlfriend won’t be happy."

@Degratia09 said:

"Why not replace the Nomalanga character bathong?.. Please don't let us have that annoying character. The writers had to drag the storyline to a point where we won't have to see the happy ending. Mxm."

@noni_vee4 responded:

"Yho, I'm so addicted, I wish it played 7 days a week, and it's funny how this story reminds me of the way I wanted to be an interior designer right after my matric."

@EssOosh wrote:

"They must not even think of replacing her with Lungelo Mpangase. They must try Thuthuka rather. Otherwise, it has to do with money. These production companies turn to rip off these young, talented actors/actresses."

@BoikhutsoML said:

"It will no longer be the same. She is probably being ripped of by the production as a lead because she is fairly a new actor."

The 'Shaka iLembe' star has moved on from Sparky Xulu.

Source: Instagram

