Former MisEducation actress Luyanda Zwane recently showed off her new wheels on social media

The talented star took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share videos and photos of her new car

Fans of the actress previously took to social media to bid farewell to the actress, who exited Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis

Actress Luyanda Zwane shows off her new stunning new wheels. Images: Luyanda Zwane

Source: Instagram

Former Sibongile & The Dlaminis star Luyanda Zwane showed pictures of her new car over the weekend.

Zwane, who previously starred in Netflix's MisEducation alongside Bantu Petse reveals that she's been gifted the car for a year.

The fan-favourite actress announced on her Instagram account that she's now a brand ambassador for Chery South Africa, who gifted her brand-new wheels.

Source: Instagram

Actress dumps Sibongile & The Dlaminis

The popular actress Luyanda Zwane made headlines in 2024 when she dumped Mzansi Wethu's hit telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis where she played the role of Sibongile Mbambo.

Zwane confirmed her exit on her social media accounts and after she got replaced by rising star, Nsikelelo Mthiyane in season two.

Viewers of the hit TV show previously took to X (previously known as Twitter) to lambast the show for replacing the fan-favourite actress.

The actress shared on her Instagram account that she chose not to renew her contract for the next season after completing her season one obligations.

Zwane also rubbished media reports that she was leaving the show because of her having a bad attitude and being a drama queen.

"People will always have opinions on how they experience you. I have never heard anyone on any set complain about me being a drama queen. Those who know me, know how I am. I don't pay too much attention to negativity. Everyone experiences people differently."

@MamadunaOmhle

"I might stop watching depending on how this new Sibongile will be."

@stoffel_zane said:

'Will never forget her from Redemption, she dealt with that family."

@beko_simnikiwe wrote:

"Oh, who’s ever going to fill her shoes, she’s got a lot of filling to do."

@ReneilweSR responded:

"Finally, yooo. I'm sure it was not easy to cry everyday bandla. I am gonna miss her but yoo ai, hope the replacement won't have to cry too much."

@Zoe16111 replied:

"Oh, sthandwa sami seminyaka. Shuti nami it’s my last episode watching."

@king_tebogo30 wrote:

"Imali ikhona kodwa ithini imfundo, uyaphi le mpilo? She must fly high because she is talented nkosi yam."

@ThandoNkwa replied:

"Luyanda Zwane is going off and I love it, we deserve answers. Actors are so cruel."

Former Sibongile & The Dlaminis actress Luyanda Zwane and twin sister turn 21

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this February that the fan-favourite actress Luyanda Zwane and her twin sister, Lusanda celebrated their 21st birthday.

The Shaka iLembe actress and her twin sister had a photoshoot on their birthday this weekend.

South Africans took to their social media account to wish them a happy birthday on their special day.

Source: Briefly News