Luyanda Zwane's star has been shining brighter ever since landing her first-ever big break

The actress is now on a Netflix series titled Miseducation and plays the Xhosa role of Aphiwe Ndima

Since the last time Briefly News caught up with Zwane, she has continued building up her resume in major TV productions

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Luyanda Zwane is a force to be reckoned with. The star has been on a series of TV productions and has been swimming among the big fish.

Luyanda Zwane's role in ‘Miseducation’, shines the light on underprivileged students trying to make things work in a big university. Image: @luyanda_zwane

Source: Instagram

Luyanda Zwane bags role on Netflix

Taking to her Instagram page, Luyanda expressed how excited and mostly grateful she was for having secured yet another bag.

In one of the posts, Luyanda said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I can’t wait for you guys to see this masterpiece!!"

Zwane said she was filled with gratitude as she had two major productions streaming, and she is a part of it.

"My God has been lifting me, all the time! God is alive!"

Mzansi showers Luyanda with praises

Many of Luyanda Zwane's supporters have been showing her support and love. The star has made everyone proud. When Miseducation premiered, they all tuned in to witness her talent once more.

_minksie_divergent__ said:

"I’m literally watching you right now!!!!"

noziphosikhosana gushed:

"My favorite new face on screen, love your work baby, can't wait to see you grow."

hope.kazii said:

"I'm just here to say Aphiwe is going through a lot."

karabo_ngwenya replied:

"Proud of you my love!"

princess_mntungwa added:

"You did great sis."

naledi_yamiso_ lauded:

"Well done my Angel soo proud. When are we going to discuss Aphiwe and her poverty."

_swa.zy said:

"Literally been binge-watching it since 6pm & I’m literally watching it as I type this. Love this for you."

tam.caitlin said:

"Well done super star I completed the series same day it came out, you played your role extremely well, stay shining."

snothando_buthelezi added:

"Cannot wait for season 2. The drama, but it's all reality."

Luyanda is grateful for her roles

Luyanda tapped into her spiritual side, cleaved to God and prayed for her roles. When she spoke to Briefly News, she had just bagged a role on Sibongile and The Dlaminis.

Afterwards, we saw her on Shaka iLembe and now Miseducation. She acts alongside many familiar faces. She described what it was like working with these heavyweights.

"Working with iconic stars like Slindile Nodongala, Bhekani Shabalala, Mduduzi Ntombela, Vuyo Biyela, Siyabonga Shibe, and Ayanda Borotho is such a Bargain for me as I get to learn a lot from them, I learn a lot about the craft and life as well."

Phil Mphela lauds Luyanda Zwane

In a previous report from Briefly News, Phil Mphela lauded Luyanda Zwane and said she is the future of television.

She is one of the stars who constantly appears on our TVs and nails her characters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News