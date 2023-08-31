Phil Mphela's Twitter post that is circulating social media suggested that Luyanda Zwane is one actress people should constantly watch

South Africans agreed with the post and praised the rising star for her acting prowess

Netizens flooded Phil Mphela's tweet with love and heartwarming comments applauding the young actress for her talent

Rising Star Luyanda Zwane was recently applauded for her acting skills on screen by Mzansi.

Social media users feel that the Shaka iLembe actress needs to be given flowers for her outstanding on-screen performances. Luyanda Zwane's name popped up on timelines after Phil Mpela tweeted about her acting prowess on all the shows she has debuted.

Luyanda Zwane is making waves on screen

The Sibongile And The Dlaminis actress, Luyanda Zwane, has kept South Africans glued to their small screens weekly with her impressive acting skills.

Recently, the rising star was mentioned by on Twitter, who said that Mzansi must be on the lookout for Luyanda as she has been giving on-screen since she made her debut.

The post reads:

"ONE TO WATCH: Luyanda Zwane. She had minor roles on Redemption, Durban Gen and Shaka ILembe. She is a lead on Mzansi Wethu’s first telenovela ‘Sibongile And The Dlaminis’. Her performance as Sibongile gives a glimpse into her acting prowess and ability to carry a project."

Mzansi applauds Luyanda's acting skills

South Africans continue to praise Luyanda Zwane for her immense performance when carrying out a given character role without fail.

Netizens flooded Phil Mphela's tweet with heartwarming comments about the Shaka iLembe actress.

Social media users applauded her:

@Nonhlanhla_12 said:

"She’s killing that role on Sibongile and The Dlaminis."

@DonaldMakhasane complimented:

"She was very hot on Shaka yhoooo."

@Kgapa_II wrote:

"Oh that was her on Redemption? Killed. Sibongile and the Dlaminis? Killing."

@Petjalerato2 wrote:

"Love watching her on #SibongileXDlaminis."

@Africa665 said:

"Her new show should air everyday! Brilliant stuff!"

@MalevuMandisa wrote:

"First saw her on Redemption and liked her. Then saw her on Sibongile and I love her so much. She was great on Shaka iLembe aswell though it was a minor role. I'm so excited to see her on her next show on Netflix, Miseducation."

@Sisa_0506 praised:

"I was captured by her brilliant performance on Redemption. She is the future of television. Her remarkable talent is gonna take her very far."

@MaMbhanjwa wrote:

"I cannot wait for her to achieve her dreams as Sibongile on this telenovela."

@Zizwelicious said:

"We love Sibongile we need her on all weekdays."

Luyanda Zwane won viewers on her Shaka iLembe debut

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote that the rising star Luyanda Zwane captivated Mzansi with her first appearance on the historical show Shaka iLembe on Mzansi Magic.

The actress's presence has injected fresh energy into the show, and social media users said they are looking forward to seeing her career blossom in the entertainment industry.

