Popular South African actor Mothusi Magano recently had Mzansi basking in pride after getting an international award nomination

The star was nominated for the Best African Actor at the Septimius Awards alongside other actors

Social media users have welcomed the news, many said the Blood Psalms star deserves the nod and more

Mothusi Magano has made a name for himself in the South African film and television industries. The talented actor who is popular for his villain roles has copped an international award nomination.

‘Blood Psalms’ actor Mothusi Magano has been nominated for an international award. Image: Getty Images

Mothusi Magano bags international award nomination

The news of Mothusi Mogano's recognition was shared on social media by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela who also noted that the awards ceremony will take place on 26 September in Armsterdam.

According to Mphela's post, the Wild is the Wind star was nominated alongside fellow actors including Morné Visser and Paul Du Toit. The post read:

"Mothusi Magano gets international acting nom. Magano as well as Morné Visser and Paul Du Toit, are nominated for Best African Actor at the Septimius Awards. The ceremony will be held on 26th of September in Amsterdam, The Netherlands."

Mzansi congratulates Mothusi Magano

Social media users reacted to the post with congratulatory messages. Many noted that the star deserves the recognition he is getting because he puts his all in every character.

@KhumaloDanica said:

"He deserves this and more."

@Sandile_Sagela added:

"Well deserved. Mothusi is one of the GOATS of our time."

@itsjustlue wrote:

"I'd end loadshedding for Mornè Visser"

@RMaakee added:

"I never heard of any white person saying they are African."

@ketshedile_ wrote:

"It’s about time. He deserves it. "

