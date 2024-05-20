The South African rapper, The Bag Hash, reflected on when he was praised by the late AKA and Cassper

The star shared a post on his Instagram page talking about the tweet that the slain rapper shared on his timeline five years ago

The Circles hitmaker also posted a tweet that was shared by Cassper Nyovest five years ago

Rapper the Big Hash reflected on the praises he got from huge stars. Image: @thebighash

The young South African rapper and songwriter The Big Hash recently took a trip down memory lane regarding his career's takeoff.

The Bag Hash reflects on the praises he got from AKA and Cassper Nyovest

The Circles hitmaker earlier on went on his Instagram page to talk about the applause he received from one of the prominent rappers in the South African hip hop industry.

The star reflected on the praises he received from the slain rapper, AKA and Cassper Nyovest, five years ago. According to SA Hiphop Magazine, the rapper said about the late AKA's tweet:

"And he wasn’t wrong, It was so great he tweeted about it at 5 AM in the morning. One of the greatest moments of my career."

His response to Cass's tweet:

"He wasn’t wrong either, 5 years later, we still go from strength to strength blessed enough to work with him too."

In 2022, The Big Hash said that he had to change his music because of what happened to his mother. The Big Hash opened up about how his mother suffered from a brain tumour that has her "in and out of the hospital", which scares the rapper a lot. The rapper says the time he thought his mother would die, he "never felt that helpless."

