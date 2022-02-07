Mzansi peeps were debating the demise of hip hop in our nation last week until The Big Hash released the visuals for his collaborative track with Lucasraps on Friday night

The young rapper tweeted the link to the Bigger Than Us video on his account, boldly claiming that the genre could never die in the caption shared with the visuals

The Big Hash’s fans proved him right by applauding the perfection in his music and the accompanying video while they also commented that the rapper set the tone for the genre

The Big Hash released the music video for Bigger Than Us featuring Lucasraps on Youtube at 6 pm on Friday. He took to Instagram and Twitter to share the link to the video, hyping it up in the captions.

The Big Hash and Lucasraps save SA hip hop. Image: @thebighash/Instagram and @lucasraps_sa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Hash’s Twitter caption for the music video stood out the most since it carried a statement that many would consider brave to share. The young star confidently tweeted his thoughts about the great SA hip hop debate alongside his link, writing:

“SA Hip-Hop will never die”

Since most wouldn’t have agreed with Hash’s declaration at the time due to a national discourse about the gatekeeping in the genre, Briefly News checked if he’d be proven otherwise. According to the Youtube comments for the video, it seems The Big Hash was correct.

Several fans raved about Hash and Lucasraps’ talent and the creativity and quality presented in the music video. Many even reiterated Hash’s bold claim, admitting that SA hip hop is in safe hands with him and his peers.

Take a look at some of the comments impressed fans left for the duo on Youtube below.

FKA Mjoza noted:

“Everything is on point. Stick with the engineers that mixed this joint, their touch and your sound blend so well together. Feels great to see you dropping so much music on a regular basis.”

GNGRR predicted:

“This year is finna be beautiful for South African hip hop!”

Leerick Q suggested:

“The Big hash is super talented if he finds good management he will take over the industry.”

Gosego Moremi added:

“He keeps elevating, he set this year’s tone! Owning it”

Tre Adams admitted:

“To be honest never thought I'd see such a feature. Honestly inspirational.”

The Big Hash advises his OG AKA to start making music for himself

In more stories about The Big Hash, Briefly News recently reported that he was one of the latest artists to chat on the myDMs podcast, as per the platform’s Instagram account’s posts. A more detailed look at the conversation went live on 30 January, but the young hip-hop star already brought the heat in the 4-minute IG discussion while mentioning AKA.

In the clip, the myDMs podcast host asked the rapper about the artists he enjoys collaborating with the most and what he has to say to AKA concerning his tunes. Answering respectfully, the happening artist said:

“Stop aiming for a certain target, start doing that sh**t for yourself in terms of like when you create the music you don’t want to give it to a certain audience, make it for yourself, have fun with it.”

Source: Briefly News