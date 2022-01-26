The myDMs Podcast admin shared a clip of the latest interview discussion with The Big Hash this morning and the rapper did not hold back on answering the hosts’ questions

SA Hip Hop Mag pointed out one of the standout sound bites from the video, which was the young rapper’s advice to industry fave, AKA

The Heavy Is The Crown hitmaker recommended that Supamega broaden his horizons when creating his tunes, but still tipped his hat at the more seasoned star's talent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Big Hash is the latest artist to chat on the myDMs podcast, as per the platform’s Instagram account’s post this morning. A more detailed look at the conversation will be live on 30 January, but the young hip-hop star already brought the heat in the 4-minute discussion while mentioning AKA.

The Big Hash shares his thoughtful suggestion for AKA's music creation. Image: @thebighash/Instagram and @akaworldwide/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the myDMs podcast host asked the rapper about the artists he enjoys collaborating with the most and what he has to say to AKA concerning his tunes. Answering respectfully, the happening artist said:

“Stop aiming for a certain target, start doing that sh**t for yourself in terms of like when you create the music you don’t want to give it to a certain audience, make it for yourself, have fun with it.”

SA Hip Hop Mag also forefronted The Big Hash’s humble nature from that part of the clip in their report of the discussion. The publication highlighted that although Hash had some sound guidance for AKA, he still recognised him as a respectable figure.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, The Big Hash noted:

“That’s my OG man, I really respect that man because he has given me a lot of smart advice too. We had a record together like there is a record out and there is another one that never came out and within that session, I learnt a lot, he knows what he is doing.”

Sjava tells The Big Hash to focus on making music

On a similar note, Briefly News previously reported that Sjava had advised the young rapper and vocalist to focus on making fire music instead of focusing on naysayers. The Umama hitmaker took to The Big Hash's timeline to offer him the free advice.

The Big Hash was telling trolls that his 2019 project Young was just a mixtape, not an album. As an industry senior, Sjava felt the need to let the little homie know how to survive in the game.

Sjava asked The Big Hash to make music that appeals to the masses instead of showing off just to impress his haters. The star took to Twitter and urged The Big Hash to mind his business and forget about people's opinions.

Source: Briefly News