Sjava Tells The Big Hash to Focus on Making Music: "You're Not Wrong, OG"

Sjava has told The Big Hash to focus on making music that appeals to the masses instead of trying to impress his haters

The Big Hash was arguing with some trolls on his timeline when Sjava offered him the friendly advice

The young rapper and some tweeps agreed with Sjava because he has been in the music industry for long and knows what he's talking about

Sjava has advised young rapper and vocalist The Big Hash to focus on making nice music instead of focusing on naysayers. The Umama hitmaker took to The Big Hash's timeline to offer him the free advice.

Sjava has advised the Big Hash to focus on producing good music. Image: @thebighash, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The Big Hash was just telling trolls that his 2019 project Young was just a mixtape, not an album. As an industry senior, Sjava felt the need to let the little homie know how to survive in the game.

Sjava asked The Big Hash to make music that appeals to the masses instead of showing off just to impress his haters. The star took to Twitter and urged The Big Hash to mind his business and forget about people's opinions. He advised the young rapper:

"Focus on making good music and not what n***as think, umculo ungawenzeli ukuvunywa yenzela abantu."

The Big Hash, who is working on a new album with hip-hop producer Zoocci Coke Dope, agreed with his music senior. According to TshisaLIVE, he responded to Sjava:

"You’re not wrong OG this s**t is all I have even whether I have everything else or nothing at all."

Other tweeps took to Sjava's comment section to share their views on his advice. They all agreed with him and shared that they'll also take the free advice.

@RealNationJB said:

"iNkabi engathethi manga (no lies detected)."

@eMvicGODly_ wrote:

"BIG game, taking it for myself even."

@ThapeloTheo1 commented:

"Never judge art by the applause it receives."

@Mthinay_Tsunam said:

"Ngiyakuzwa Mina Bhuti Omdala (I hear you, grootman)."

@YoungFeregamo added:

"That's why I love you man. Different breed from everybody in the game."

Sjava remembers SA rap legend ProKid

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava took to social media recently to remember late rapper ProKid. The talented Mzansi hip-hop artist passed on in 2018.

He was one of the best rappers the country has ever produced. He dropped bangers such as Ungaphel'Umoya Son, Sekele, Soweto and Bhampa when he was still in his prime.

The Umama hitmaker was a fan of Pro's work. Sjava took to Twitter to pay homage to the late rap legend. He shared that Pro's pen game was "rare" as most of his lyrics were about the Mzansi lifestyle.

