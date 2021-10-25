Cassper Nyovest has called of his beef with Costa Titch following his statement backtracking some of the things he said about Cass

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he's not a bully hence he is letting his beef with the young rapper go

Mufasa urged the star to focus on making music and stop beefing with other musicians, especially him

Cassper Nyovest has called of his beef with Costa Titch. The two stars started not seeing eye to eye recently after Costa made nasty comments about Cass wanting to drop an SA Hip Hop banger.

Mufasa recently took to social media to troll Costa about performing an Amapiano song. In response to Mufasa's shade, Costa dropped a statement addressing their beef.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to social media to respond to the statement. He shared that he's forgiving Costa Titch because he was now "backtracking". He urged the rapper to go and make music instead of beefing with him. According to SAHipHopMag, he said:

"1 thing I’m not, is a bully & I can see you’re backtracking so ill forgive you and let it go. I just wanted to make you feel it shake a bit."

Tweeps took to Cassper's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@mrmercedes_rsa1 said:

"No need to belittle another... Bopha guys.... Moving Right Along."

@Spheleleworldw1 commented:

"This is clearly backtracking. He is trying to make it sound like he didn't mean to sound like there was smoke. We read that Insta sh*t. He did mean to take it there. Shame man, inheriting beef makes him look corny asf rn."

@RichJR40057943 wrote:

"Mara Cassper both of you were in CPT yesterday why didn't you tell him all of this?"

@tsh360 added:

" 'I just wanted to make you feel it shake a bit'... This is you being a bully dawg."

Cassper wants Costa Titch to diss him face to face

In related news, Briefly News reported that It’s getting lit as yet another rapper seems to have rubbed Cassper Nyovest up the wrong way. Costa Titch annoyed Cassper after he made a few comments about Cassper’s return to hip hop.

Cassper has been hinting that he wishes to make a return to hip hop but not everyone is excited about it. Costa Titch recently took to social media to throw shade at Cass by saying:

"SA Hip Hop is uniting right now. If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke. – respectfully."

